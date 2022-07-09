Dami and Indiyah finally address their relationship following explosive Love Island recoupling

The pair admitted they were hurt by each others actions during Casa Amor

Dubliner Dami Hope and London gal Indiyah Polack have finally addressed their relationship following an explosive Love Island recoupling.

The pair both fell victim to Casa Amor and turned their heads, choosing to recouple with new arrivals during this week’s show.

Indiyah chose to recouple with Deji Adeniyi, while Dami recoupled with Summer Botwe.

During their reunion in scenes aired on Thursday night’s show, the pair had a heated exchange during their reunion in which they shared bitter words and called each other ‘heartbreakers’.

Dami and Indiyah did not address their relationship any further, but on Friday night’s show they finally opened up to each other.

During the conversation, expressed that she was not happy that Dami had kissed Summer “four or five times” while she chose to brush off any advances from new boy Deji.

Dami asked the 23-year-old waitress: ”So, are you done with me?”, as Indiyah explained she initially returned to the main villa in hopes of picking up where they left off.

“I'm a heartbreaker but I'm not disrespectful,” she told Dami.

“I didn't kiss Deji, he tried to but I didn't,” she added.

“I came back here with the intention of us obviously speaking and getting to know each other, I never came here with the intention of us being over.”

Dami admitted he still has feelings for Indiyah.

“I didn't bring her here to cut you off or anything like that. Like I still very much like you and I do feel like we have a great connection. I literally started this with ‘I miss your eyes’ like c'mon man, please, help me out here, I'm not saying these things just for the craic, I wouldn't do that,” he said.

“But then obviously, I still want to get to know her. Same thing you're doing. See, It's like we are similar but we're different,” he added.

Taking in the beach hut, Indiyah said that she “doesn't really understand why he did what he did”, before telling him “you've made your bed, so now you have to lie in it.”

It comes after his family were forced to turn off “hateful” comments on the Dubliner’s social media accounts after he was branded as a “villain.”

Taking to his Instagram Stories, his loved ones shared that they were forced to take action because of “uncalled for” messages.

“We understand that LI (Love Island) fans are very interested in the show but the hateful DMs/comments we’ve received over the last couple of days are so uncalled for,” they said.

“To protect the well-being of Dami’s family and close friends, we decided to turn them off.”

It now means that people can no longer comment on his Instagram feed posts.

Love Island returns to Virgin Media Two on Sunday night at 9pm.