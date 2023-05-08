Copper Face Jacks listed as latest filming location for Euphoria season 3

Copper Face Jacks on Harcourt Street has been listed as one of the filming locations for season three of Euphoria, according to the show’s IMDB page.

Zendaya as Rue and Hunter Schafer as Jules in Euphoria

A top HBO show may be filming in Dublin’s most famous nightclub this year.

The Long Hall pub on George’s Street is also among the international locations rumoured to be used in the upcoming season of the teen drama series starring Zendaya.

Euphoria’s IMDB site also mentions several Singapore sites, as well as Sicily, London, and the Vatican City in its list of production locations.

Reacting to the news, Coppers shared a mockup picture of the show's stars Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer inside the nightclub, writing: “BREAKING NEWS: The Euphoria crew shoot season 3 at Coppers! The girls get a table, bottles are flowing, Rue and Jules soak in the tunes on the dance floor while Maddie and Cassie cause a scene in the girls’ toilets.”

Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma ,and social media.

The ensemble cast includes actor and singer Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney.

And Angus Cloud, who plays Fezco in the show, has ties to Ireland.

While he was born and raised in sunny California, the 27-year-old’s family originally hail from the Emerald Isle and his real name is Conor Hickey.

Many of his family members live in Ireland, and the actor was considering moving over before he was cast in Euphoria a few years back.

He was scouted for the role while working in a chicken and waffles joint in New York.

During an interview with Wall Street Journal in 2019, he said: “I was gonna move to Ireland for a while. All my family lives out there.”