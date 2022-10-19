Coleen Rooney wears €1,300 Balenciaga shirt ahead of Wagatha Christie TV series

The WAG is set to tell her side of the story in a three-part Disney+ series coming soon.

Coleen Rooney has taken to Instagram in full-glam as part of her return to glory after a dramatic court case which saw fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy pay her £1.5million in legal costs.

Rooney (36) posed with son Kai (12) ahead of a the release of a blockbuster three-part series on Disney+ telling the Wagatha Christie story.

In 2019, Rooney suspected posts from her private Instagram were being leaked to The Sun. The WAG staged a sort of sting operation of posting fake stories, eventually concluding that “it was…. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Vardy (40) took defamation proceedings against Rooney to the High Court where she lost her case and was ordered to pay £1.5m in legal costs.

Disney+ snapped up the rights to make the saga into a series, with Coleen now making her return to the spotlight by fronting a fashion campaign.

Posing in a £1,170/ €1,346 Balenciaga shirt teamed with matching leggings which cost £525/€600 and a lime green Balenciaga bag which retails for almost €2,000, she told followers to check out the brand Cricket who she “loved being involved in the shoot with.”

The total cost of the outfit comes to a whopping €3,890.

Son Kai modelled a stylish outfit consisting of a black Versace blazer, straight leg trousers and t-shirt.

Kai signed a deal with Puma in July following a successful soccer season at Manchester United’s academy, taking after dad Wayne Rooney.

Disney+ have continued to build hype over the hotly anticipated series about the “infamous Instagram post that ‘broke the internet.’

"In a story for our times, Wagatha Christie will reveal how fiercely determined and resilient Coleen had to be in order to protect her family from the challenges presented by the traditional and social media landscapes,” the streaming giant said.

Another Channel 4 drama featuring Michael Sheen is set to hit TV screens.

The two-parter will feature the "high drama, high stakes High Court defamation case.

"A case that had a huge impact on the lives of the two women at its heart and catapulted the two sparring legal teams into the spotlight, where much like Rooney and Vardy, their every move in the courtroom was dissected and scrutinised in the press.”

Rebekah Vardy has lain low since the trial’s proceedings, mainly posting family photos on her Instagram and caring for her pet silkie – a breed of chicken.