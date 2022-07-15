Coleen Nolan splits from boyfriend after just over a year together
Coleen Nolan has split from her boyfriend, after just over a year together.
The pair, who began dating after matching on Tinder, quietly parted ways in April.
A source told The Sun: “Coleen and Michael [Jones] were together for just over a year and while they were happy at first, the spark fizzled out in the end.
“They quietly broke up in April but have stayed close.”
The source said she is looking forward to the future and possibly meeting somebody new.
“Coleen enjoys the single life and has said she’ll soon be back online dating trying to find her dream match.”
A spokesperson for Coleen also confirmed the pair are no longer together: “Coleen and Michael are no longer together but remain great friends and are on good terms.”
In January, Jones (58) appeared on Loose Women alongside the host as she introduced him as her boyfriend.
Discussing their first date, which lasted six hours, Coleen said: “I went from being really quiet and looking at my phone to literally nearly upending the table when I realised it was him.
“I jumped up screaming. God, it was a fabulous day.”
Michael said that he fell for the 57-year-old star straight away, but wasn’t fazed by her fame.
“I knew she was famous, that’s her job and you have to accept it and get on with it. I am very laid-back.”
“Some people at work laugh, they call me Mr Hollywood,” he joked.
Coleen began dating Michael just two years following the end of her 11-year marriage to ex-husband Ray Fensome in 2018. The pair have one daughter together.
Prior to her marriage to Ray, Coleen was married to Shane Richie from 1990 to 1999. Nolan and the actor have two children together.
