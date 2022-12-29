Coleen Nolan says she’s replaced ex-husband with dogs, cats, and pygmy goats

"I've got five dogs, three cats, three pygmy goats, and a pony,” Coleen explained on the ITV show on Thursday.

The unlucky-in-love TV presenter split from second husband Ray Fensome in 2018.

And the 57-year-old revealed how she’s now furry much in love with her assemblage of animals instead.

“It does take up a lot of my time, and I think what happened was that when I got rid of the second husband - not got rid, he's not buried under the patio or anything - but when we split up, and my kids were leaving home, I think I replaced them with animals - and let me tell you, the goats are much easier than the kids and any husband ever were.”

Empty nester Coleen - who first shot to fame as part of Irish girl group The Nolans - wed the guitarist in 2007 before the couple called it quits just over a decade later.

The mum-of-three was previously married to EastEnders star Shane Richie from 1990 to 1999, with the soap star later confessing that his hard partying had contributed to the split.

Speaking in her Mirror column, Coleen said she had fought “with every fibre of her being” to save her second marriage, but eventually concluded: “There is too much dividing me and Ray.”

“I deserve to be happy. Everyone does. And once you know your marriage is truly dead you need to make your peace with that, bury the past and move on.”

Coleen most recently found love again on Tinder with younger man Michael Jones in 2021.

But the animal lover has confirmed she’s going solo this New Year after the year-long romance “fizzled out”.