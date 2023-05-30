Claire Foy discovers relatives faced execution over infamous Irish republican attack

The brothers were discharged because of lack of evidence but three other men who were hanged became known as the Manchester Martyrs in Ireland

Claire Foy who played the Queen in The Crown has revealed how she found out two members of her family faced execution after a policeman was murdered in an infamous Irish republican attack in 19th century Manchester.

The 39-year-old has discovered great-great-great-grandfather John Henry Martin and his brother William were arrested after the policeman’s killing in 1867.

The British star, who portrayed the Queen in the popular Netflix show for the first two series before handing over the role to Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton found out about the incredible story in an upcoming episode of Who Do You Think You Are?

Claire Foy

Charles Brett who was part of a convoy taking two Fenian leaders to court, died after he was shot in the eye.

Dozens of local men with Irish connections were arrested in the days after the murder which sparked outrage in the city.

William was arrested nearby within an hour of the attack, while John was held at his home five days later.

Even though neither man was accused of firing the fatal shot they were both charged with joint enterprise murder and faced execution.

John's wife Eliza gave William an alibi saying he had been at her home while at John's trial witnesses testified he had been at work.

The brothers were discharged because of lack of evidence but three other men who were hanged became known as the Manchester Martyrs in Ireland.

Ms Foy, who visits the scene of the atrocity in Hyde Road, said: “It must have been terrifying for my great-great-great grandfather who was saved by his community and his wife who ultimately stopped him from being sentenced to death.”

The actress made her debut in the role in 2016 for The Crown’s first season alongside Matt Smith as the Duke of Edinburgh and John Lithgow as Winston Churchill.

The series followed the queen from her marriage to Philip in 1947 to the resignation of her first prime minister, Churchill, in 1955.

It also took in the death of King George VI and the queen’s subsequent ascension to the throne.

Vanessa Kirby portrayed Princess Margaret and much of the series was also devoted to telling the story of her romance with RAF officer Peter Townsend.

The series debuted to rave reviews and Foy received a string of awards for her portrayal including an Emmy and Golden Globe as well as two Bafta nominations.

Netflix recently revealed that the first series has entered the streamer’s global top 10 for the week of September 5th-11th following the Queen’s death.

The series landed in seventh position for TV shows in the English language, with nearly 17.6 million hours viewed globally.

The weekly post stated: “HRH Queen Elizabeth II was in the hearts and minds of viewers.

“Fans revisited Season 1 of The Crown, which entered the list for the first time in the seventh spot with 17.57 million hours viewed.”

Who Do You Think You Are? is on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday 8 June