Claire Byrne still odds on for Late Late job despite low quiz show figures

Claire Byrne is still being tipped as the next Late Late Show presenter despite what are being described as “mediocre” figures for her new TV quiz show.

The Sunday World can reveal that episode one of ‘Ireland’s Smartest’ had 328,000 viewers tuning in, with a 32.9% share of an available TV audience. But the second episode, screened on Easter Sunday, saw the numbers plunge to 272,000 viewers with a 25.6% share.

Claire Byrne presenting Ireland’s Smartest, her new TV show — © andres Poveda

“But she is still ahead of the posse as far as The Late Late Show job is concerned and this blip will have little or no effect as she was pulling in over half a million viewers during the height of Covid with Claire Byrne Live.”

RTÉ maintain they are “quite happy” with Claire’s quiz show figures.

“Ireland’s Smartest has performed extremely well for RTÉ on Sunday nights and the programme has proved to be very popular with viewers,” a spokesperson told us.​

Another TV industry expert maintains Claire’s main competition for the Late Late job is Brendan O’Connor.

“Nothing is signed in stone until the new Director General is appointed, which looks like it’s between Kevin Bakhurst (former acting DG) , and David McRedmond (former TV3 boss),” our mole explains.

“Kevin would be more in favour of Claire as he’d be familiar with her as they’ve both worked in current affairs.

“But all this about gender quota and ‘it’s time to give a woman the job’ is ludicrous – it’s the best person for the job, no matter what sex they are.”

An Post CEO David McRedmond has announced in recent hours he is out of the running for the RTE job and will remain in his current position

A recent poll found that a third of people polled suggested The Late Late Show had had its day and should be killed off.

“That certainly won’t happen as it’s too much of a cash cow with advertising for RTÉ,” our source said.

Ireland’s Smartest, which the Sunday World exclusively announced would be Byrne’s first TV show since she departed her Monday night slot, has come under fire for having no prize money, and has been rounded on by critics.

“Generic and bland” was how one critic described it. Another said: “The whole thing feels like it doesn’t matter. And it knows it.”

Claire departed last May as anchor of ‘Claire Byrne Live’ on RTÉ One. She

continues to present her morning radio show on RTE Radio 1.