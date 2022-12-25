Christmas Day TV: All the best films and shows on today
Catch Christmas favourites like The Holiday, Love Actually and Mrs Browns Boy’s Christmas Special as well as Big Momma’s House 2, The Great Christmas Bake-Off and Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message.
Whether you’re up early to squeeze in a film before you pack up the car and head off for the day, or your plan is to relax in front of the box all day - we’ve got you covered.
Here are the best films and television to enjoy this Christmas Day.
FILMS
00.10 Wedding Crashers (2005) - RTÉ Two
00.15 When Harry Met Sally (1989) - RTÉ One
00.45 The Holiday (2006) - UTV
01.00 La La Land (2016) - BBC One
02.00 All About Eve (1950) - RTÉ One
02.15 Lost at Christmas (2020) - BBC Two
02.20 French Kiss (1995) - RTÉ Two
06.35 Zog and the Flying Doctors (2020) - RTÉ Two
06.35 The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper (2005) - UTV
06.50 Donkey’s Carolling Christmas-Tacular (2010) - UTV
07.25 The Overcoat (2018) - RTÉ Two
07.40 Rise of the Guardians (2010) - Channel 4
08.20 The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017) - RTÉ One
09.35 Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) - Channel 4
10.00 Jungle Beat (2020) - TG4
10.15 Shrek (2001) - RTÉ Two
11.35 Puss in Boots (2011) - RTÉ Two
11.35 Abominable (2019) - BBC One
11.35 White Christmas (1954) - BBC Two
12.40 Miracle on 34th Street (1947) - TG4
12.55 It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002) - RTÉ Two
13.00 A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon - BBC One
13.05 The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019) - RTÉ One
13.50 The Great Escape (1963) - Channel 4
14.20 Mirror Mirror (2012) - RTÉ Two
14.25 Wolfwalkers (2020) - RTÉ One
14.45 Abominable Gaeilge (2019) - TG4
15.00 Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) - Virgin Media One
15.10 Aladdin (2019) - BBC One
15.10 Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) - BBC Two
15.30 Some Like it Hot (1959) - RTÉ Two
16.00 The Edge of the Garden (2011) - Virgin Media Three
16.05 Little Women (2019) - RTÉ One
16.40 Some Like it Hot (1959) - BBC Two
17.30 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1990) - Channel 4
17.45 Deck the Halls (2006) - Virgin Media Two
17.55 Home Alone (1990) - RTÉ Two
18.00 Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) - RTÉ One
18.00 Nanny McPhee (2005) - TG4
19.30 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) - RTÉ Two
21.30 The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) - Virgin Media Two
21.00 Deadly Cuts (2021) - Virgin Media One
21.55 Downtown Abbey (2019) - RTÉ One
22.25 Wonder Woman (1984) - RTÉ Two
22.45 Love Actually (2003) - UTV
22.55 Catch Me If You Can (2002) - Channel 4
23.20 O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2002) - TG4
23.50 Sully - Miracle on The Hudson - RTÉ One
TV SHOWS
00:45 Tommy Flemming - Live at Knock Basilica - Virgin Media One
00.55 First Dates at Christmas - Channel 4
01.45 Battle of the Christmas Lights - Virgin Media One
06.00 Adam Saves Christmas - RTÉ One
06.05 Silent Night - RTÉ One
06.20 Heaven Made at Christmas - BBC Two
07.15 Carols From Kings - BBC Two
07.30 Christmas in the Castle - RTÉ One
08.30 Saturday Kitchen Christmas Best Bites - BBC Two
09.00 Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas - RTÉ Two
09.15 In for a Christmas Penny - Virgin Media One
09.30 Adam Saves Christmas
09.45 Storybud Christmas Special
09.50 A Kid’s Country Christmas
10.00 Christmas Day Mass - RTÉ One
11.00 Christmas Day Service - RTÉ One
11.25 The Snowman - Channel 4
11.55 The Snowman and the Snowdog - Channel 4
12.10 The Archbishop’s Christmas Message - RTÉ One
12.20 Angela’s Christmas Wish - RTÉ One
12.30 The Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 - Channel 4
13.00 The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special - Virgin Media One
13.30 Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker - BBC Two
14.00 The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special - Virgin Media One
14.00 Ainsley’s Festive Flavours - UTV
15.00 The King - BBC One
15.00 The King (with Signing) - BBC Two
15.10 Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow Christmas Special - UTV
17.00 The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special - Virgin Media One & UTV
17.00 In for a Christmas Penny - Virgin Media Two
17.10 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special - BBC One
17.25 The Alternative Christmas Message - Channel 4
18.25 Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel - BBC One
19.15 The Morecambe and Wise Christmas Snow 1972 - BBC Two
19.25 Ghosts Christmas Special - BBC One
19.35 CU Burn na Nollag - TG4
19.50 The Great Festive Pottery Throw Down - Channel 4
20.00 Ant & Dec’s Christmas Limitless Win – UTV
20.35 Geantrai na Nollag 2022 - TG4
21.00 Agatha Christie’s Poirot - Virgin Media Three
21.05 Doc Martin Christmas Special
21.05 Gogglebox 2022 - Channel 4
21.25 Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special - RTÉ One
22.25 Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special - BBC One
22.40 Gordon, Gino & Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa - Virgin Media One
23.50 The Restaurant Christmas Special - Virgin Media One
