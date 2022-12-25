Christmas Day TV: All the best films and shows on today

best of the box

Catch Christmas favourites like The Holiday, Love Actually and Mrs Browns Boy’s Christmas Special as well as Big Momma’s House 2, The Great Christmas Bake-Off and Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message.

Whether you’re up early to squeeze in a film before you pack up the car and head off for the day, or your plan is to relax in front of the box all day - we’ve got you covered.

Here are the best films and television to enjoy this Christmas Day.

FILMS

00.10 Wedding Crashers (2005) - RTÉ Two

00.15 When Harry Met Sally (1989) - RTÉ One

00.45 The Holiday (2006) - UTV

01.00 La La Land (2016) - BBC One

02.00 All About Eve (1950) - RTÉ One

02.15 Lost at Christmas (2020) - BBC Two

02.20 French Kiss (1995) - RTÉ Two

06.35 Zog and the Flying Doctors (2020) - RTÉ Two

06.35 The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper (2005) - UTV

06.50 Donkey’s Carolling Christmas-Tacular (2010) - UTV

07.25 The Overcoat (2018) - RTÉ Two

07.40 Rise of the Guardians (2010) - Channel 4

08.20 The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017) - RTÉ One

09.35 Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) - Channel 4

10.00 Jungle Beat (2020) - TG4

10.15 Shrek (2001) - RTÉ Two

11.35 Puss in Boots (2011) - RTÉ Two

11.35 Abominable (2019) - BBC One

11.35 White Christmas (1954) - BBC Two

12.40 Miracle on 34th Street (1947) - TG4

12.55 It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002) - RTÉ Two

13.00 A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon - BBC One

13.05 The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019) - RTÉ One

13.50 The Great Escape (1963) - Channel 4

14.20 Mirror Mirror (2012) - RTÉ Two

14.25 Wolfwalkers (2020) - RTÉ One

14.45 Abominable Gaeilge (2019) - TG4

15.00 Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) - Virgin Media One

15.10 Aladdin (2019) - BBC One

15.10 Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) - BBC Two

15.30 Some Like it Hot (1959) - RTÉ Two

16.00 The Edge of the Garden (2011) - Virgin Media Three

16.05 Little Women (2019) - RTÉ One

16.40 Some Like it Hot (1959) - BBC Two

17.30 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1990) - Channel 4

17.45 Deck the Halls (2006) - Virgin Media Two

17.55 Home Alone (1990) - RTÉ Two

18.00 Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) - RTÉ One

18.00 Nanny McPhee (2005) - TG4

19.30 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) - RTÉ Two

21.30 The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) - Virgin Media Two

21.00 Deadly Cuts (2021) - Virgin Media One

21.55 Downtown Abbey (2019) - RTÉ One

22.25 Wonder Woman (1984) - RTÉ Two

22.45 Love Actually (2003) - UTV

22.55 Catch Me If You Can (2002) - Channel 4

23.20 O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2002) - TG4

23.50 Sully - Miracle on The Hudson - RTÉ One

TV SHOWS

00:45 Tommy Flemming - Live at Knock Basilica - Virgin Media One

00.55 First Dates at Christmas - Channel 4

01.45 Battle of the Christmas Lights - Virgin Media One

06.00 Adam Saves Christmas - RTÉ One

06.05 Silent Night - RTÉ One

06.20 Heaven Made at Christmas - BBC Two

07.15 Carols From Kings - BBC Two

07.30 Christmas in the Castle - RTÉ One

08.30 Saturday Kitchen Christmas Best Bites - BBC Two

09.00 Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas - RTÉ Two

09.15 In for a Christmas Penny - Virgin Media One

09.30 Adam Saves Christmas

09.45 Storybud Christmas Special

09.50 A Kid’s Country Christmas

10.00 Christmas Day Mass - RTÉ One

11.00 Christmas Day Service - RTÉ One

11.25 The Snowman - Channel 4

11.55 The Snowman and the Snowdog - Channel 4

12.10 The Archbishop’s Christmas Message - RTÉ One

12.20 Angela’s Christmas Wish - RTÉ One

12.30 The Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 - Channel 4

13.00 The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special - Virgin Media One

13.30 Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker - BBC Two

14.00 The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special - Virgin Media One

14.00 Ainsley’s Festive Flavours - UTV

15.00 The King - BBC One

15.00 The King (with Signing) - BBC Two

15.10 Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow Christmas Special - UTV

17.00 The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special - Virgin Media One & UTV

17.00 In for a Christmas Penny - Virgin Media Two

17.10 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special - BBC One

17.25 The Alternative Christmas Message - Channel 4

18.25 Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel - BBC One

19.15 The Morecambe and Wise Christmas Snow 1972 - BBC Two

19.25 Ghosts Christmas Special - BBC One

19.35 CU Burn na Nollag - TG4

19.50 The Great Festive Pottery Throw Down - Channel 4

20.00 Ant & Dec’s Christmas Limitless Win – UTV

20.35 Geantrai na Nollag 2022 - TG4

21.00 Agatha Christie’s Poirot - Virgin Media Three

21.05 Doc Martin Christmas Special

21.05 Gogglebox 2022 - Channel 4

21.25 Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special - RTÉ One

22.25 Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special - BBC One

22.40 Gordon, Gino & Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa - Virgin Media One

23.50 The Restaurant Christmas Special - Virgin Media One