Chris O’Dowd reveals how growing up in a small Roscommon town prepared him for latest role

He first shot to fame in The IT Crowdbefore stealing hearts everywhere as the loveable, straight-talking Irish cop in Bridesmaids.

Now Chris O’Dowd is bringing his trademark charisma back to our screens in The Big Door Prize, an offbeat new sci-fi comedy with a unique premise.

The series is set in a small town, where residents’ lives are transformed by the arrival of a mysterious machine that promises to reveal to people their true potential. This has the effect of making people rethink their lives, relationships and careers.

Chris O’Dowd with screen wife Gabrielle Dennis

For Chris, who plays a middle-aged man named Dusty whose life is completely upended by the process, growing up in the Roscommon town of Boyle gave him a sense of how such a development would impact a smaller community.

“I’m from a small town myself, a little town called Boyle, so I know what it’s like to walk down the street and pretty much everyone knows you and you know just about everyone by name. It makes it hard to fall out with anyone when you live in a small town like that,” he laughs.

“But I think like Dusty, I’m also similarly confused in terms of the changes going on around him and how everyone else is seemingly getting on in a way he isn’t. He’s the guy standing there questioning it all and going, ‘What in the hell is going on? This is crazy.’ That, I suppose, is a little similar to me.”

Chris as Dusty in The Big Door Prize

The Big Door Prize, now streaming on Apple TV+, is a dramedy that feels hugely relevant, given how many of us have been reevaluating our lives in recent years, and marks the latest hit for the actor and funnyman.

Having first starred in Irish TV drama series such as The Clinic, 43-year-old Chris started to build a fanbase when he played slacker-geek Roy Trenneman in Channel 4 hit The IT Crowd, over four years between 2006 and 2010.

The cultish series grew legs, and proved so popular that it put Chris and his co-stars — including Richard Ayoade — on the radar of international producers and casting agents.

That success led indirectly to him being cast as one of the most likeable characters in one of the biggest rom-coms of the past 20 years. He charmed fans as Officer Rhodes in Bridesmaids, the zeitgeist hit that heralded a new era of female-orientated comedies, making instant stars of O’Dowd and his co-stars, including Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph.

Chris having fun with co-stars Gabrielle Dennis and Djouliet Amara — © ?? `??_/O????????

Suddenly a star in the US, Chris followed up that high-profile role with shows like Moone Boy, Girls and the movie This Is 40.

His latest outing offers him another opportunity to flex his funny bone, this time with sci-fi elements.

“It’s set in a very normal, small American town called Deerfield where, literally overnight, a magical and mysterious machine turns up in the local shop,” he explains.

“You sit in this machine, a bit like a driving game in the arcade, but then it takes your finger prints and produces a little card that tells you what your future potential is, or the very best you could potentially be in life. It’s a great sci-fi concept show that asks a lot of big questions and has a lot of laughs, a lot of drama and a lot of heart.

“I play a guy called Dusty who has just turned 40 and who goes from a normal guy who is pretty happy with his life to being caught up in this crazy situation that makes him and everyone around him question everything. He is in a situation where he honestly feels that through his family and his settled job as a teacher, he has reached his full potential in life anyway, so he is pretty cynical about the weird stuff that is going on.

Chris in The IT Crowd with Katherine Parkinson and Richard Ayoade — © n/c

“But then it starts working out for everyone else and through what you might call the fear of missing out, he goes along with the crowd, despite his better judgement, which leads to just about everything in his world slowly starting to disintegrate.”

If such a machine existed in real life, does the dad-of-two reckon he would use it? “Actually, it was my wife’s birthday recently and we had a tarot reader woman round along with some magicians for the kids. She was there in the kitchen doing tarot readings but I just couldn’t do it, in the same way Dusty struggles with the machine.”

The Roscommon man has always had an interest in the offbeat, and signed up for the show after reading the zany premise in the script. “It’s a big story that asks big questions, that just happens to be set in a small American town with a very small community. It’s very funny and very smart – just the kind of material I am drawn to.”

Dusty is a quirky type who likes to move about on his scooter as he whistles a tune.

“The scooter took a tiny bit of practice but the whistling was a no problem. I’m pretty good with my lips but I can’t really tell you why,” he laughs. “I do most of my own whistling in this, I’m proud to say.

“There were a few scenes where we shot it with me with my lips like this (puckers lips) trusting they would put the whistling sound on later. Otherwise I’d look like a right idiot!”