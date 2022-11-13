Chris Moyles’ Irish DJ cousin Suzanne Kane says Dublin family cheering him on in I’m a Celebrity

“My mam and Christopher’s mam are sisters,” explains Suzanne. “His mam was born in Drimnagh”

Chris Moyles’ Irish broadcaster first cousin Suzanne Kane believes the English DJ will finish in the top three on I’m Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Suzanne, who is a DJ with Dublin station 98FM and also regularly hosts Ireland AM on weekends on Virgin Media, reveals Chris’s Irish family are all glued to their televisions and cheering him on.

“Heights is something for Christopher that he is very nervous of,” says mum-of-three Suzanne. “I said to him ‘if Gemma Collins’ can get in and do well then you’ll be fine’.

“He hates getting the plane to Dublin as he hate heights so much. The leap of faith (parachute jump) the other night, I thought he might have a problem with it, but he did really well.

“My mam and Christopher’s mam are sisters,” explains Suzanne. “His mam was born in Drimnagh (south inner city Dublin). She moved over to Leeds and Christopher and Kieron, his older brother, were born over there. But they spent pretty much every summer here in our house, my mam and dad’s house in Templelogue.

“I have two older brothers but he’s kind of like my third brother really. We were always really really close and he comes to Dublin a lot.

“He did ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ and did something about our Granny working in the Jacob’s factory, so he went and did all of that stuff. He was born in Leeds but he feels very close to Ireland.”

She admits her kids can’t wait to see Chris do a gruesome task, but former British health minister Matt Hancock seems to be getting lumbered with them so far.

“I think the arrival of Matt Hancock into the camp has done everyone a lot of favours because it looks like Matt Hancock will be doing everything for the next few nights, as the British public will be trying to get him to do bad things,” muses Suzanne.

She concedes she was taken aback Chris went into the jungle. “I was so shocked when he went in as he gets asked every year and it’s kind of just a given that it’s a ‘no’.

“I found out at the end of September when he facetimed me. I know he had been asked to do Strictly and Dancing on Ice and I would have thought he would have done one of those two shows. But I’m really glad he picked the jungle, because I think of all the reality shows that’s the one to go on.”

She is full of praise for Chris losing so much weight in recent years. “That weight has gone about seven years,” she says. “He lost the bulk of his weight probably longer. I got married nine years ago and he had dramatically lost a lot of weight.

“He works hard on it still. Like when you ring him he’ll be saying ‘I’m going to the gym’, so he works out and watches what he eats, and has his treat days,” adds Suzanne.