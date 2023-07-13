Cheeky Kerry Katona flashes toned tummy as she is spotted in Lamborghini supercar

Kerry had earlier revealed how she weighed 13st when she first started her fitness journey and is now down to a size 10

Cheeky Kerry Katona flashed her toned tummy and stuck her tongue out as she was spotted out and about in her lime-green Lamborghini supercar.

Kerry, who has been battling some serious health issues recently, revealed her three stone weight loss as she attended a medical appointment in Manchester.

The 42-year-old Atomic Kitten singer updated fans on her health after revealing how she had been left screaming in pain following a scoliosis diagnosis.

She also flashed a peace sign after detailing her “painful” diagnosis when she was seen wearing an oxygen mask and admitted: "I'm in so much pain."

But the mum-of-five appeared to be in good spirits as, wearing a printed hoodie and baggy black joggers, she pulled up the bottom of her top before hopping into her high-end motor and driving off.

Kerry is feeling better

Kerry said she was "back on track" after shedding the pounds thanks to her new regime.

"As you all know, I've been doing the Francis Diet for a while now and I'm so happy to say that I'm back in a size 10," she wrote in her latest column for New magazine.

"I can't thank this diet enough, it's really working for me.

"I'm no longer bedridden so have been back on the treadmill doing some light exercise.

"I can't do anything too strenuous yet, but this diet is amazing.

"I've been having the meal prep from Woo'd by Food. It's really kept me on track."

The star said she was now able to fit back into her size 12 jeans after an overhaul of her "dieting" plans.

In May Kerry claimed she "completely unaware" she was supposed to be in court after failing to appear on an old driving offence.

She revealed she had no idea she was due before the beak in relation to an offence dating back to August 2018.

Kerry explained that she and fiancé Ryan Mahoney did try to get in touch with the court but did not hear anything back.

"Last Tuesday, I was supposed to be in Manchester Crown Court, but I was completely unaware,” she wore in her New! Magazine column.

“Ryan and I sent an email to them two weeks ago to see if I needed to attend, but we didn't hear back. It was for a driving offence from 2018.”

Kerry there was “mixed messages” but it is “all is sorted now”.

“In the end, the case was dismissed by the judge and it was thrown out of court, so that's a relief."

The mum-of-five, of Alderley Edge, Cheshire, was fined £660 at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court in March 2019, as well as a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Earlier this month, Kerry alarmed her Instagram followers when she shared a clip of herself wearing an oxygen mask as part of her scoliosis treatment.

She opened up about her condition, which causes the spine to twist and curve to the side, writing in her New Magazine column: “I was in so much pain that I was in tears.

“I went to a chiropractor and had a scan which showed that half of my brain doesn't work like the other half.

“Honestly I've been in such a bad way but thankfully I'm now on a recovery plan which has been much better.”

She continued: “It's something that I'll have to live with, but at least I now know what it is.

“I have been doing different tests to see how my brain works and it has been really eye-opening.

“It's all connected to my nerves and explains why I was in such awful pain.”

In a recent Instagram video, the 42-year-old shared a health update as she showed off the oxygen mask covering her mouth.

“I've recently just been diagnosed with scoliosis and I've been in so much pain but I'm absolutely fine.

"I've come to this hyperbaric oxygen chamber and it's going to help me with my pain and I stay in here for about an hour and it increases your oxygen levels.

"Half of my brain doesn't work like the other half of my brain but it's all good, nothing bad."

Reassuring her followers, she added: "Don't panic, I'm not claustrophobic. I'm meant to breath it all in and I'm going to put some meditation music on and I am going to relax and chill and let the oxygen do the work."

She opened up about her struggle in her column for OK! magazine as she wrote: "I'm in a bad way this week with my hips and my back - I'm in so much pain, I've essentially been bed bound.

"My hips have been out of place for a long time, and now it's got to the point where the pain is making me feel physically sick.

"I literally can't do anything and I had to pull my weekend tour. I couldn't go ahead with it and felt terrible."