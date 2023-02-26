Busty lingerie model Cherry Love says she’s ‘often mistaken for the Seoige sisters’
“I get that all the time. I get kind of 50-50 between the two of them as to who I look like,” says Cherry Love
A busty lingerie model claims she’s constantly being mistaken for famous sisters Gráinne and Síle Seoige.
“I get that all the time. I get kind of 50-50 between the two of them as to who I look like,” says Cherry Love, who will appear on RTÉ’s First Dates in her quest for love.
Boudoir lingerie model Cherry (33), from Cavan, who will not reveal her real name, flaunts her curvy body in titillating outfits on her website and Instagram site.
But the Tipperary lad she goes on a date with on the show is not hugely impressed.
“I’m not a fan of that now, the Instagram of like showing yourself off and all that stuff,” says Gary Lyons (36), who lives between Thurles and Templemore and who made the semi-finals of TV’s Ireland’s Got Talent with his comic persona ‘MC Daycent’.
He adds: “I was like fair play to herself for doing all that stuff and whatever gives her confidence in life, I have respect for all that, but for a relationship type that wasn’t up my street.”
But Cherry, whose parents hail from Meath and Dublin and who lives near Kingscourt, stresses this is the life for her.
“I mostly do boudoir modelling and photography and stuff like that, for the past five years. I am moving into my own lingerie and shapewear brands,” she explains. “I also do men’s boxers, and I have a small vegan skincare range which will all be hopefully up on my website in March.
