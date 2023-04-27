‘Bucket list wish’ - Charlie Bird would love to meet Bruce Springsteen as health deteriorates

‘Aiken Promotions can you make this happen?’

Fans have taken to Twitter in a show of support for terminally ill broadcasting legend, Charlie Bird, in his quest to meet music icon Bruce Springsteen.

The former RTÉ news presenter wrote on social media about one of his remaining bucket list wishes.

“I still have one thing on my bucket list I would love to meet Bruce Springsteen when he is here,” Charlie said.

Charlie was diagnosed with the incurable motor neuron disease at the end of 2021.

MND is a progressive neurological condition that affects the motor neurones in the brain and spinal cord leading to muscle weakness.

Charlie recently disclosed that he has fully lost his voice and he now communicates using voice technology.

Charlie wrote a very poignant message on Twitter.

The Boss

“I want ‘Land of Hope and Dreams to be played at my funeral. This is mad , but I go to sleep nearly every night playing this song, along with ‘The Parting Glass,” he said.

Supporters then responded by saying:

“Everybody that see this tweet should message Springsteen the more people that add his name it will be more than likely he will see the tweet. Hopefully and make Charlie’s wish come true.”

Another wrote:

“I’m not sure if I have ever heard the song but I’m off to have a listen. I hope you get to meet the Boss. I’m sure someone out there can help your dream come true.”

Whilst another tweeted Aiken Promotions to ask “Can you make this dream come true?”

Back in January, Charlie showed his determination when he wrote:

“This time last year we started the planning for climbwithcharlie on April 2nd it turned out to be am amazing day.

“But today my health is unfortunately in a much worse situation my motor neurone is moving to my limbs. But I am not giving up the fight. Thanks for your kindness.”

Charlie hailed his late friend Vicky Phelan as an “inspiration” when he lit a candle in her honour at his Phoenix Park charity walk at the start of the month.

The cervical cancer campaigner died aged 48 surrounded by her family at Milford Hospice in Limerick in November.

She and Charlie had become firm friends. Hundreds of people, including Vicky's family, were in attendance as he lit a candle for the late mum-of-two and spoke about her impact on Irish people.

Vicky Phelan

“In the church on the summit of Croagh Patrick on the day, I lit five candles,” Charlie said.

“And that is what I want to do this morning. The first candle is in memory of the great Vicky Phelan, who was and still is an inspiration for the people of Ireland.

“I am so honoured her parents and sister are here with us.”

Vicky's father John also paid tribute to Vicky before the walk, saying: “We’re here to support Charlie today and we’re coping quite well since Vicky’s passing. We’d like to make a special thanks to everyone that supported us the last four months, we really appreciate it.”