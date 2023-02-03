Brian McFadden’s daughter ‘spitting image’ of mum Kerry Katona in birthday snaps

Followers have been stunned by a side-by-side photo that the former Atomic Kitten star shared for Lilly’s 20th birthday

Fans have remarked on how Kerry Katona (42) is the “spitting image” of her and Brian McFadden’s (42) daughter Lilly-Sue in new birthday snaps posted online.

“Never known a mother and daughter to look so alike… I’ve always thought that!” one said.

Kerry Katona and daughter Lilly-Sue.

“She’s a mix of both you and Brian,” another added.

Fans said the blonde panto star is the “spitting image” and “double” of Kerry in a carousel of snaps shared by the mum-of-five.

"My beautiful baby girl is 20 today!” Kerry said in a sweet birthday tribute.

"Wow! How?? Sooo proud of the young woman you’re turning into baby girl! I love you all the world. Happy birthday beautiful.”

Lilly took to the comments section to respond to the birthday wishes, writing: “Thanks mum love you so much.”

Kerry and Brian tied the knot in Co Meath in 2002 and share two children together: Molly Marie and Lilly-Sue. The pair split in 2004 and their divorce was finalised two years later.

Eldest daughter Molly celebrated her 21st birthday in September, with her parents reuniting to spend a rare day together.

"I think it’s nice when parents can work together and get on for the sake of their children," Kerry said in her new! magazine column last March.

"If it was Molly or Lilly’s birthday party, I would feel more than comfortable doing something with them and their dad Brian.

"The last time they saw me and Brian together was last March, when my auntie died, and that’s actually the first time Lilly has ever seen me and Brian in the same room since we split.”

“If I’m being honest, me and Brian have never co-parented the kids,” she continued.

"I’ve been the one to parent them. It’s just always been that way."