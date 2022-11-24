Brian McFadden to appear on The Weakest Link celebrity special
The former Westlife singer will be battling it out with other famous faces to win up to £50,000 (€58,000) for their chosen charity.
Brian McFadden is set to put his knowledge to the test in a new celebrity special of The Weakest Link.
The former Westlife singer will be battling it out with other famous faces to win up to £50,000 (€58,000) for their chosen charity.
Among the stars competing for the crown are radio presenter Scott Mills, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney, and actor Ruby Wax.
The show will be hosted by comedian Romesh Ranganathan, who took over from former presenter Anne Robinson when the series was revived last year.
Read more
The second series of The Weakest Link reboot will air next month, and the celebrity edition is expected to be a hit with viewers.
The Weakest Link’s celebrity special was popular last year, with the BBC revealing that some 18.4 million fans tuned in to watch Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, broadcaster Nikki Fox, food critic Jay Rayner and comedian Ed Gamble take on the quiz show.
A host of themed episodes are lined up for the festive season, including a Christmas special, a Strictly Come Dancing special, a Daytime TV special, a New Year's Eve special, a sports themed episode, and an episode dedicated to food and drink.
The new series of The Weakest Link returns to BBC One on December 17.
Today's Headlines
Trial latest | Gerry Hutch said Kinahans want to be the ‘biggest gang in Europe’, in bugged Dowdall conversation
mac strife | Conor McGregor says it’s ‘great to be back’ as he appears in court over driving charges
'ashamed' | Dublin schoolgirl (11) opens up on her experience of being homeless
'Babe Magnet' | Marty Morrissey tells of women chanting his name after climbing on van roof
VICIOUS | Dublin woman jailed pending sentencing after ‘pulling out clumps of female Garda’s hair’
'obsessed' | Brian Dowling says his sister was shamed for being surrogate for his daughter
caring kingpin | Irish boxer Peter McDonagh praises Daniel Kinahan for rescuing him from the ‘scrap heap’
Witch please | Unionist councillor questions ‘innocence’ of 18th century Islandmagee witch trial victims
ryan the knot | Fair City’s Ryan Andrews marries long-term partner Michaela O’Neill in Dublin wedding
case closed | Donegal man recalls moment he helped solve 30-year mystery of long-lost friend