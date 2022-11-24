Brian McFadden to appear on The Weakest Link celebrity special

The former Westlife singer will be battling it out with other famous faces to win up to £50,000 (€58,000) for their chosen charity.

Brian McFadden is set to put his knowledge to the test in a new celebrity special of The Weakest Link.

The former Westlife singer will be battling it out with other famous faces to win up to £50,000 (€58,000) for their chosen charity.

Among the stars competing for the crown are radio presenter Scott Mills, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney, and actor Ruby Wax.

The show will be hosted by comedian Romesh Ranganathan, who took over from former presenter Anne Robinson when the series was revived last year.

The second series of The Weakest Link reboot will air next month, and the celebrity edition is expected to be a hit with viewers.

The Weakest Link’s celebrity special was popular last year, with the BBC revealing that some 18.4 million fans tuned in to watch Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, broadcaster Nikki Fox, food critic Jay Rayner and comedian Ed Gamble take on the quiz show.

A host of themed episodes are lined up for the festive season, including a Christmas special, a Strictly Come Dancing special, a Daytime TV special, a New Year's Eve special, a sports themed episode, and an episode dedicated to food and drink.

The new series of The Weakest Link returns to BBC One on December 17.