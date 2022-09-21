Brendan Gleeson set to host Saturday Night Live next month

Brendan Gleeson will join an illustrious list of previous Irish guest hosts such as Gabriel Byrne, Colin Farrell, Liam Neeson and Saoirse Ronan

Brendan Gleeson is to join previous Irish stars such as Gabriel Byrne, Colin Farrell, Liam Neeson and Saoirse Ronan when he hosts Saturday Night Live in the US next month.

The Dublin actor will make his Saturday Night Live debut on the iconic US TV comedy show on October 8, the second show of the new season.

The musical guest on the night will be Willow.

Traditionally, the guest host of Saturday Night Live is involved in the writing of their monologue and the sketches for their show.

In 2017, Saoirse defended her hosting stint on US show Saturday Night Live following accusations that her sketch about Aer Lingus played up to Irish stereotypes.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Ronan, who hosted SNL with music guests U2 donned a classic green Aer Lingus uniform for a sketch featuring references to potatoes, Oscar Wilde and dogs.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on Friday night's Late Late Show, Ronan said: "It was fun and the show is a comedy show and it was a huge thing for me to go on, a dream come true for me to go on and it was amazing.

"One of the things that was very important to me, and we had numerous meeting with producer Lorne Michaels, and he was constantly asking me was there anything I wanted.

"I said I strongly wanted to use my own accent as much as possible and I want to have at least one Irish sketch. I got to host the show and it was great to get U2."

Asked jokingly by Tubridy if she "was anti-Aer Lingus", she said: "I’m not anti-Aer Lingus! I collect my points on Aer Lingus, that's how often I fly Aer Lingue. I shop local and eat Tayto! It was so much fun and it was great to represent Ireland and great to have U2 on the show with me."

Gleeson will next be seen on the big screen opposite Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin.

The Oscar-tipped film, a recent winner at the Venice International Film Festival, opens in cinemas on Friday, October 21.