Boy George threatened to quit I’m A Celeb after bizarre ‘temper tantrum’

The singer demanded to travel back to camp after a Bushtucker trial in a buggy like his campmate, Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, but was refused.

Boy George threatened to quit I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here this week after producers refused to let him ride in a golf buggy.

The singer demanded to travel back to camp after a Bushtucker trial in a buggy like his campmate, Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, but was refused.

According to The Sun, he threw a “massive strop” before storming into the crew’s tent and running off into the jungle, where he hid behind trees so he couldn’t be filmed.

Producers eventually calmed the Culture Club star, whose real name is George O’Dowd, down and convinced him to stay on the show.

A source told the publication: “Sue is allowed to be driven in a golf buggy under special conditions, but the rest of the campmates had to walk back from the trial which involved a steep hill.

“George threw a massive strop and demanded to be driven in his own buggy - but ITV were having none of it as they said it would not be fair on the others.

“He then stormed into one of the production crew tents and pinched an apple, before hiding behind trees so that he couldn’t be filmed by any of the show’s cameras.

“It was a proper temper tantrum, but George wasn’t backing down.

“He was threatening to walk out of the show, and in that moment he probably would have done.

“Luckily one of the producers was able to retrieve him, sit him down in a tent and convince him not to leave.

“It was a real storm in a teacup, and thankfully in the end he recognised that and agreed to go back to camp.”

George had previously vowed not to act like a “diva” ahead of entering the Australian jungle this year, but has been involved in some minor clashes since I’m A Celebrity kicked off earlier this month.

Friday night’s show saw him butt heads with former Health Secretary Matt Hancock after accusing him of giving him a “funny look”.

And speaking to comedian Seann Walsh, the 61-year-old described the politician as “slippery” and “slimy” before he unexpectedly joined them.

George then told him: “I have been hating on you, I have to be honest.

"I sometimes feel like you don’t say what you mean and you’re not particularly direct.”

He continued: “I’m trying to separate you as a human being and you as a politician and I’m struggling with it.

"We don’t share the same politics. I am struggling a little bit with you. That’s not your problem, that’s my problem.

"I apologise because I was really slagging you off a minute ago.”