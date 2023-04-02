Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco welcomes baby daughter with Tom Pelphrey

The couple said they have named her Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

Kaley Cuoco said she and her partner Tom Pelphrey are “overjoyed and grateful” following the birth of their daughter together.

The US actress, who rose to fame as Penny in hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory, shared a series of pictures of the couple taking it in turns to cuddle the baby, who was born on March 30.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Cuoco, 37, said: “The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.

“@tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”

Meanwhile Pelphrey, 40, who is best known for playing Ben Davis in the Netflix original crime series Ozark, posted a similar array of photographs.

The pictures included him holding his daughter wearing a T-shirt that reads “Waltzing Matilda”.

Pelphrey captioned the Instagram post: “My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle.

“Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible.”

Cuoco previously said she was “beyond blessed and over the moon” after announcing the news.

It came just over five months after the couple confirmed they were dating in May.

Cuoco shared the news on Instagram with a series of photos including one in which she held several pregnancy tests.

Other pictures included the couple holding items of baby clothing and mugs reading “mama bear” and “papa bear”.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey (Alamy/PA)

The actress starred in The Big Bang Theory from 2007 until its final season in 2019, and recently starred in Emmy-nominated black comedy The Flight Attendant.

She was also nominated for the 2023 Golden Globe award for best actress in a comedy or musical comedy TV series.

Cuoco has been married twice, first to American tennis player Ryan Sweeting, whom she divorced in 2016, and then to equestrian star Karl Cook.

In September 2021, Cuoco and Cook announced they had filed for divorce after three years of marriage.