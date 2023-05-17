BBC sign language interpreter goes viral with Eurovision finalist dance

The BBC’s Adrian Bailey was seen dancing along to the catchy song which eventually received 376 points in the end.

WATCH: Eurovision Sign Language Interpreter goes viral with interpretation of Finland's 'Cha Cha Cha'

A sign language presenter has gone viral for his depiction of Finland’s entry to the Eurovision song contest.

The interpreter got into the Eurovision mood, dancing along to the country’s entry ‘Cha Cha Cha’ performed by Käärijä during the contest on Saturday night.

This year’s event was hosted in Liverpool.

It was due to be hosted in Ukraine as the country won last year’s event, but due to the ongoing situation surrounding the Russian invasion, it was instead held in the English city.

Ireland’s entry Wild Youth failed to make the final with their song We Are One.

The four-piece band failed to make it through to the Grand Final, despite delivering a strong performance and getting a rapturous response from the crowd.

Ireland has now not qualified for the Grand Final since 2018.

Meanwhile Sweden’s Loreen had a historical win.

The singer, who previously triumphed in 2012, made history as the first woman, and only the second person, to win the contest twice.