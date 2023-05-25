As Succession comes to a dramatic close attention now turns to the Murdoch media empire
It is widely acknowledged that the show is based on the Murdochs so BoyleSports are now taking bets on who will succeed Rupert
It’s widely been speculated that the HBO hit Succession is loosely based on the Murdoch family led by News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch and as this week’s finale of Succession draws near, Irish bookie BoyleSports has chalked up who could be the ultimate heir to Rupert Murdoch’s media empire.
Eldest son, Lachlan, is the front runner at short odds of 1/2 as he currently holds the positions as Co-Chairman of News Corp and CEO of Fox Corporation, but as the TV drama has shown, when it comes to family and business, things can quickly change.
Rumours have been circulating that Rupert’s youngest son, James, who is believed to be inspiration for Kendall Roy on the Emmy-winning series, could find himself back in the number one seat of his father’s empire. And if BoyleSports’ odds of 5/2 are anything to go by, it’s not completely beyond the realm of possibility.
Other candidates, largely considered non-runners in the betting with outside odds, include Elisabeth Murdoch at 12/1, Prudence MacLeod at 14/1 and even Rupert’s old flame Jerry Hall is listed at comedic odds of 1000/1.
The largest shareholder of both companies is a family trust, over which Rupert, 91, has the most say. On his death, Rupert’s votes will pass to his four oldest children, including Prudence, from his first marriage. His two younger children are beneficiaries but do not have a vote.
A spoksepsrson for BoyleSports told SundayWorld.com: “Whether Rupert’s first-born son Lachlan will have the support of the voting siblings to stay on as CEO of Fox and become sole Chairman of News Corp remains to be seen, but it’s one business watchers will be keeping a close eye on. And it’s also the kind of dramatic twist that could give Succession a run for its money!”
Meanwhile, in TV land, no one knows how it is going to end this weekend after Roman’s emotional breakdown on the altar at his dad’s funeral.
It now seems to be a straight shoot out between Shiv and Ken if it is to stay in the family.
Today's Headlines
EXCLUSIVE | Meet the abusive ‘neighbour from hell’ finally jailed after terrorising housing complex
Appeal | Woman who drove through red light and fatally knocked down pedestrian has driving ban reduced
Pur Thing | Roz Purcell ‘not feeling great’ as new alopecia patch forms during treatment
close watch | Dublin woman facing double murder charge gets police escort through airport
Operation Tara | Over €180,000 of vacuum packed ‘Amnesia’ cannabis seized in Mullingar
X-rated requests | OnlyFans model reveals horrifying moment she discovered stepdad was number one customer
Shocking | Father (66) and three sons convicted of sexually abusing four child relatives
Latest | Catriona Carey driving ban appeal adjourned after ‘severe breakdown in communication’
high alert | Secret FBI files reveal fears of IRA threat to late Queen Elizabeth II during US visits
IT'S A STEEL | GAA chief Larry McCarthy aims to bring NFL games to Croke Park in next five years