As Coronation Street’s Faye Windass faces early menopause star Ellie Leach opens up on the hot topic

‘It’s a touchy subject, and you need to make sure you’re getting it right’

Soap star Ellie Leach, who plays Faye Windass in Coronation Street, made sure she was well-equipped to deal with her upcoming storyline due to its sensitive nature.

The 21-year-old English actress believes it was important to properly research early menopause before tackling the headline-grabbing plot.

Over the coming weeks and months, fans of the show will watch as Faye deals with all the emotional and physical symptoms that women endure every day.

Speaking to Magazine+, she says: “I was really excited. Obviously, it’s not something I’ve experienced before, which is the case with most of the storylines. But obviously, they are very real.

“I’ve had to do a lot of research. We’ve had help from the research team at work but you have to do your own research too. You don’t want to get anything wrong. I would never want to offend anybody by saying the wrong thing or doing the wrong thing. It’s a touchy subject, and you need to make sure you’re getting it right.”

Leach admits she feels very sorry for her on-screen persona, revealing: “She’s pretty much the same age as me. And I always think, how would I feel if I was in this position? You don’t want to be told at 20 years old that you won’t be able to have any kids, or that you can’t be like a normal 20-year-old. She’s not really had a very easy life.”

Inevitably, the news puts a huge strain on her relationship with Craig. “It’s hard enough trying to figure yourself out, without having to try and help somebody else do it as well when you don’t actually know what’s going to happen in the future.

“Craig’s always tried to do his best to make sure that she’s OK. But I think she’s struggling to figure it out,” continues Ellie.

“And by him trying to help so much that she feels like she needs space — she needs to figure this out herself before listening to what Craig thinks is best for her. He’s doing it in the nicest way possible, but she’s probably just thinking, ‘leave me alone!’

“As well, with the menopause come mood swings. So that probably doesn’t help with the fact that she’s nice one second, then horrible the next. It’s a wave of up and down and he’s probably thinking he can’t do anything right. It must be really hard.”

Things get even worse when he decides to talk to Carla about the situation.

“She doesn’t want anybody else to know. I think she’s embarrassed about it, even though she shouldn’t be. Obviously, it’s not nice that it’s happening to her so young. But it does happen to women, and it’s not an embarrassing thing.

“But I think because she doesn’t know how to deal with it yet, she doesn’t want anyone to know. And she feels like Craig’s gone behind her back.”

In the heat of the moment, Craig decides it is best for him to leave. “He probably realises Faye’s getting annoyed at him. It’s him going: ‘You need your space, don’t you?’” explains the star.

“So, it is kind of a joint decision. But Faye’s like, ‘yeah, if that’s what you want to do, then you do that’. He does it because he thinks that’s what she wants. In reality, she doesn’t want him to go — she loves him.”