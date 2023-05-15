Armagh v Derry Ulster final: Fans complain about jersey colour clashes
"Forget the jersey clash what imbecile is blaring that f******g horn?! The absolute worst noise!”
Confusion has arisen for many GAA fans watching yesterday’s Ulster senior football final between Armagh and Derry, as both teams’ kits are remarkably similar, making it hard for viewers at home to distinguish exactly who’s who.
Armagh is the only team across Ireland with an orange kit, whilst the Oak Leafers today went to Clones and opted to wear their ‘away’ kit – which is mostly red with some white tones.
Social media users have been quick to point out that the colours are so alike, it seems unusual that neither inter-county side thought to organise the clothing arrangements more appropriately, particularly as Armagh have a popular alternative all-black jersey and Derry’s home kit is majority white, which would have made things considerably clearer, especially for viewers watching the game on TV.
Sports writer Ewan McKenna tweeted: "So Derry home colours are white and small bit of red, Armagh regularly wear black for sales, so for the Ulster final Derry decide to wear their red away colours, Armagh decide orange today, and no one has a clue what's what.”
Another person wrote: “Dopey folks here should have changed strips”.
One person used a photograph of peaches beside apples to compare just how similar the kits’ colour schemes are.
Alongside the visual issues, are the regular sound complaints that come with every big GAA game; the dreaded horns and vuvuzelas.
"Forget the jersey clash what imbecile is blaring that f******g horn?! The absolute worst noise!” tweeted fan Jane Molloy.
"Colour clash jerseys and that horn blowing. Make it stop,” added Emma Ní Cheallaigh.
Kevin Bateson wrote: "Those hooter/horn things would fairly get on your nerves”
