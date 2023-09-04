Aonghus McAnally and British snooker ace Shaun Murphy form unlikely duo Mac & Murph

Now McAnally is combining his passions for snooker and singing at exhibition performances with former world champion Murphy

AONGHUS McAnally has spoken of his bromance with British snooker ace Shaun Murphy and reveals that they’re now performing as a duo called Mac & Murph.

The multi-talented ex-RTE personality has been a teen pop star, actor, TV presenter, radio producer, magician, comic, billiards champion and snooker commentator.

Now McAnally is combining his passions for snooker and singing at exhibition performances with former world champion Murphy, who lives in Dublin’s Rathfarnham with his Irish-born wife.

“I got to know Shaun while commentating on snooker in Ireland and what people don’t know is that he’s also a brilliant piano player and singer,” Aonghus tells the Sunday World.

Aonghus and Shaun

“I’ve been involved with snooker all my life and I did the commentary for the Irish Masters for 25 years. Shaun loves singing and playing the piano, but he hadn’t performed in public too much.

“At one event I suggested that we should do some music together. It started from there. We have become good friends and occasionally play golf together.

“I compere his snooker exhibitions and then I do a bit of magic at the interval. Shaun is known in snooker as ‘The Magician’ and we have a gag where he comes out after the interval and says, ‘What are you doing?’

“When I tell him I’m doing magic he throws me off the table and says, ‘My name is Sean ‘The Magician’ Murphy…and then he does some magic that I have taught him. It goes down a bomb.

“We finish off the snooker exhibition with an hour of music - him on the piano and me on the guitar doing everything from The Beatles to the Eagles. When he does Rocket Man and Tiny Dancer and Let It Be you’d want to hear the audience reaction. He’s a world class player on the snooker table making century breaks, but he also delivers the goods as an entertainer.

“He’s the quintessential professional. He’s always immaculately dressed and has a word for everybody.”

Speaking about his own love of billiards and snooker, Aonghus (67) told how he employed celebrity architect Dermot Bannon to remodel his house so that it could accomodate a prized billiards table that his wife, Billie, gave him as a wedding anniversary present.

“When my two boys got married and moved out of the house I got Dermot Bannon in and we redesigned and extended,” he says. “I now have a full-sized billiards table in the middle of the house with professional lighting and all of that. It’s my big passion other than the work that I do. I played on the Irish billiards team for years.”

McAnally has been a constant in the lives of Irish people for five decades. He first finding fame in kids’ TV show Wanderly Wagon and also as a 17-year-old in pop group, Mushroom, whose hits included Devil Among the Tailors.

He presented an RTE Saturday Morning TV show called Anything Goes, and the game show The Lyrics Board. Aonghus was also a presenter and producer of numerous radio shows, including Live Line with Joe Duffy. And he appeared in the 2018 Christmas TV special of Mrs Brown’s Boys.

The high-achiever comes from showbiz royalty as his father, Ray, was a top Irish actor who appeared in movies alongside the likes of Robert de Niro, Sean Penn and Demi Moore.

Ray McAnally had been due to play the iconic role of The Bull McCabe in the movie of John B Keane’s The Field when he died in 1989.

“My dad always said, ‘Whatever you want to do, do it, but make sure you do it to the best, highest quality that you can. He was a perfectionist.”

Aonghus quit booze at the age of 19 when he realised his binge drinking was a problem.

He says: “I drank from 15 to 19 and I woke up one day in March of 1975 at 19 years of age and I said, ‘this is not good.’ I felt it was a huge issue. I felt that I didn’t have a normal attitude to drink. I never had one drink in my life…I’ve only ever had 12 pints and a bottle of whiskey.

“Anytime I ever had alcohol I ended up lying on the ground unable to walk and having to be carried home,” he continues. “Not a good result! I have no problem with other people drinking, but it didn’t work for me.”

These days, Aonghus is also famous for his tribute shows to the late singer-songwriter Christie Hennessy from Tralee, who died from cancer in 2007.

“Despite not being able to read or write, Christie wrote the most amazing songs, such as Remember Me. He even outsold U2 in the charts on one occasion. I feel privileged to have been a friend of Christie’s and through my show I want to let people know the beauty of what he wrote and keep his memory alive.”

Aonghus McAnally will perform the songs of Christie Hennessy at Cork’s Opera House (Sept 15), Siamsa Tire, Tralee (Sept 17), Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire (Oct 22), Civic Theatre, Tallaght on (Oct 24) ,TLT Drogheda (Nov 30) and The Helix, Dublin (Dec 2).