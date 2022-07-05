Amber Gill says men make her 'feel ill' after last night's Love Island

Monday night’s instalment of the hit reality dating show saw the boys move mad with six new bombshells while the original girls headed to Casa Amor.

Former Love Island winner Amber Gill has said that she could never date a man again after tuning into the chaos on last night’s episode of Love Island.

Irish contestant Dami Hope, who is currently coupled up with Indiyah, shocked viewers on Monday night when he shared a kiss with Summer.

But the microbiologist isn’t the only boy whose head has turned in the villa as Andrew locked lips with Coco despite being paired up with Tasha since day one.

And Coco also caught the eye of Davide – who has just rekindled his romance with Ekin-Su after a dramatic few weeks - with the pair also sharing a kiss.

Amber, who was crowned the winner of the series with Greg O’Shea back in 2019, said that the boys’ antics has put her off dating men for good.

Taking to Twitter, she reacted to the episode and admitted that she was left sickened by their behaviour.

"Switching teams was the best decision I made in my life. Watching men makes me feel ill. I couldn't put myself through it again,” she said.

One of Amber's fans replied to the post, writing: “Me and my girlfriend were saying just yesterday that we predict you'll end up settling down with a woman.”

And Amber quickly responded: “That's cute. Tell me why.”

The follower continued: “Because you seem to be very disenchanted by men these days, and we feel like a woman (the right woman) is more likely to appreciate you for all your complexities and inner fire. And treat you with the level of care/sensitivity that you deserve.”

Clearly touched by the message, Amber said: "Now I'm crying."

Last year, the 24-year-old teased that she was bisexual after sharing a TikTok clip of a lesbian woman and adding a heart emoji.

One fan commented a series of fruit emojis and wrote: "Bestie, I'm afraid to ask you this,” to which Amber replied: “Sometimes.”

She later addressed the cryptic post while speaking to The Daily Star, saying: “The fruit emojis mean the fruit emojis, what can I say? Some days I might be, some days I might not.”