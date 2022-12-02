Allen Leech and India Mullen film explosive scene for new show based on Ireland’s missing women

The six part series show is inspired on true events that shook Ireland in the 1990s, when several women mysteriously disappeared

THIS is the dramatic moment one of the main characters in a new drama loosely based about Ireland’s missing women gets medical attention after a violent encounter with an assailant.

Normal People star India Mullen is seen here in an ambulance being given oxygen by medics following her ordeal.

Coming to her aid is a Garda Detective, played by Downton Abbey star Allen Leech.

The explosive scene was captured during filming in Co Wicklow this week.

India plays the role of an investigative journalist in the new TV series The Vanishing Triangle, which is loosely based on the high-profile disappearance of several women in Ireland during the 1990s.

The six part series show is inspired on true events that shook Ireland in the 1990s, when several women mysteriously disappeared, including Jo Jo Dullard and Annie McCarrick.

Insiders reveal that although the characters and events in the series are fictional, the producers have spoken to several of the real-life victims’ families, and hope the show will reawaken interest in the cases.

The Vanishing Triangle has been used in the media to describe the area of the disappearances of several women in counties Wicklow and Kildare in the 1990s.

Mullen will star as reporter Lisa Wallace, working in the face of prejudice and police incompetence to investigate the mysterious murder of her own mother almost 20 years earlier.

Leech plays David Burke, a Garda detective helping with her case, but whose struggles with his sexuality are somewhat of a burden.

Irish actresses Maura Foley and Kiera Crawford also star in the project, which was created by Ivan Kavanagh.

The series is set to be shown on TV here now next year on Virgin Media, with backing from American company Sundance Now.

Shannon Cooper, Vice President of Programming at Sundance Now said: “The Vanishing Triangle is an expertly crafted, character driven thriller with the exact international appeal the Sundance Now audience craves. We’re pleased to join Virgin Media Television and Eccho Rights on this exciting journey.”

“Supporting and developing great Irish drama and programming of international scale and quality has been a tentpole of Virgin Media Television’s strategy.”