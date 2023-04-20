Aiden Gillen’s sister to make appearance on Fair City tonight as Charlie’s daughter

Aiden, who is currently appearing in Kin as Frank Kinsella, grew up in Whitehall in north Dublin and his real surname is Murphy

THIS is the dramatic moment in Fair City when the late Charlie Kelly’s daughter Bernie arrives in Carrigstown to scatter her father’s ashes.

TV viewers may be intrigued to learn that the actress who plays Bernie, Fionnuala Murphy, is a sister of Aiden Gillen.

Aiden, who is currently appearing in Kin as Frank Kinsella, grew up in Whitehall in north Dublin and his real surname is Murphy, but he was forced to change it as another actor had the same name.

It is also a nice coincidence that both Fionnuala and Aiden have each starred in the likes of Game of Thrones and Kin (she stars as Maisie Delaney in the RTÉ crime series).

This is not Fionnuala’s first time in Fair City, as she had a small role as a receptionist in 2008.

Tonight we will get to see Bernie being curt with Sean when Hughie introduces them.

Bernie struggles to hide her impatience with Cass at the ash scattering ceremony.

Her irritation increases when she discovers that Olwen is also living in her much loved Charlie’s house.

In tomorrow’s programme Georgie encourages Cass to get a memorial tattoo for Charlie but Olwen disapproves.

Olwen suggests inviting Bernie for dinner to try and make amends. Bernie rejects Olwen’s dinner invitation, but Cass is determined to discover her issue with him.

Elsewhere tonight, Sash is suspicious at Melanie’s generosity in helping her job hunt. Melanie is harsh with Mondo regarding the shared office space.

Sash discovers details about her prison time in Melanie’s notebook.

Sash gives Melanie a chance to come clean about badmouthing her to Joan, but Melanie continues to lie. Sash takes a job with Mondo to gain access to the Smart Office.

Aidan gives Hayley a cash bonus, but she refuses to fall for his nice guy routine.

Hayley clashes with Rafferty when he calls an unscheduled meeting in McCoys. Hayley starts to appreciate the fact that Aidan shows her more consideration than Rafferty.