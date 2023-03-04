Actor Kevin Ryan reveals new tribute tattoo to his beloved dog Copper

Dubliner says his fellow Harry Wild cast members Jane Seymour and Amy Huberman were “devastated” at his pet’s death

Actor Kevin Ryan has revealed how his beloved dog Copper will always be with him after her recent death as he’s just got a giant tattoo of her on his left arm.

The Dubliner said his fellow Harry Wild cast members Jane Seymour and Amy Huberman were “devastated” at his dog’s death, as she had become part of the family.

“Every week we’d go hiking up the Ticknock mountain — that was kind of the tradition that I started, dragging everybody out — and then we would go to Johnnie Fox’s and Copper would come with us and do the hike,” he recalls.

Kevin's tattoo of Copper

“Unlike Jane, Amy didn’t go on any of the hikes. But we would all usually hang out at Jane’s on a Saturday. Amy got to meet Copper and she loved her. Of course she was part of our crew. “

But former Bond girl Jane (72) jokingly admits she was once miffed with the German Shepherd.

“Copper was in Jane’s house in Malibu a couple of times as well. She had a nice big pee on Jane’s back lawn, which I’m forever reminded of — it stained her grass,” laughed Kevin (38).

The Ballinteer man, who will shortly be seen in the short film Prada And Pumpernickel, got Copper as a puppy nearly 11 years ago after he split from his actress ex-wife Dedee Pfeiffer, who is a sister of Michelle Pfeiffer.

“A dog has unconditional love,” he reflects. “ I got her at eight weeks, and she was by my side. She travelled, every country that I went to, she was definitely the most travelled dog I know. She has been to more countries than most people and she was my little girl.

Kevin with Jane

“She had cancer and started on the chemo. She did two rounds. I took her out about 6.30 in the morning on January 2 and I went back to bed for a couple of hours before I worked out.

“I put my hand on her stomach and she inhaled. I could feel her breath coming in. Then I touched her mouth and she just exhaled twice and that was her last breath.”

Just recently Kevin made Copper a permanent part of his life.

“I got a tattoo on my left arm of her after she passed just the other week, so I always have her by my side on me,” he says.