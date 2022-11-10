Activists tell Ant and Dec to quit I’m A Celebrity over ‘exploitation of animals’

get them out of there

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! hosts Ant and Dec are heading back to the jungle.

Animal welfare activists have slammed the use of live animals and body parts of animals on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

The new series has re-launched an ongoing anti-cruelty campaign against the reality show – with some even calling for Ant and Dec to step down.

The show often features snakes, rodents and other animals slithering around the contestants amongst other daunting tasks.

"The use of animals on the show at this stage is now worn-out, tired and tacky,” says John Carmody, a spokesperson for Ireland’s Animal Rights Action Network (ARAN) told sundayworld.com.

He said for the show to survive, it must drop the use of animals for “challenges that don’t exploit even the smallest of us.”

"Irish viewers should turn off the channel, and vow never to watch this hideous display of animal abuse right before their very eyes,” John says.

"Public attitudes have changed when it comes to exploiting animals for entertainment and there is no future for any business wishing to profit off their exploitation and suffering."

Animal rights organisation PETA have slammed hosts Ant and Dec for “standing by as animals of all descriptions are tormented for TV ratings.”

They claim the ”unwilling participants” in the trials are “ostriches, crocodiles, snakes, rats, and thousands of insects [who] have been exploited for the show’s puerile pranks.”

The longer you associated yourself with 'I'm A Celebrity', the more you send the message to viewers that you think animal abuse is not only acceptable but also entertaining .....

So please, hang up your hats and get yourselves out of there - for animals' sake pic.twitter.com/IzP1Efkyac — PartyForAnimalWelfare (@AnimalWelfareIE) November 10, 2022

PETA reports over 50,000 people have signed their petition calling on the pair to quit “for the animal’s sake.”

During the last series of the show, Ofcom – the UK television watchdog – reportedly received thousands of complaints for alleged cruelty against the critters featured in trials.

A spokesperson for I’m A Celebrity told sundayworld.com: “We are always fully transparent about our protocols and we have a very strict environmental plan in place on the show.

“As a production, we comply with all regional and national laws concerning the use of insects, animals and reptiles.”

“Welfare and safety is always the primary priority on any of our programmes, and at any Bushtucker trial that features animals, we have qualified and experienced animal handlers on site at all times,” the show spokesperson said.

“We inform the RSPCA NSW (New South Wales) of all of our activities on the show and they have an open invitation to attend the site at any time.

“We cannot stress enough that we have rigorous protocols in place to ensure that animals are handled safely at all times, before, during and after any filming has taken place, in compliance with all regional and national laws.”