Tommy Fury and ‘soul mate' Molly-Mae Hague celebrate third anniversary

Tommy Fury has hailed his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague as his “rock” as the couple celebrate their third anniversary.

The boxer and influencer met while they were co-stars on the fifth series of Love Island back in the summer of 2019 and have been going strong ever since, recently purchasing a €4.17m home in Cheshire together.

The pair officially became boyfriend and girlfriend while on the show and marked their third anniversary on Thursday with some sweet tributes on Instagram.

Posting a cute selfie with Molly-Mae, Tommy gushed: “Happy 3rd anniversary to my rock.”

“With me through thick and thin. Couldn’t ask for a better woman,” he added as he shared another selfie, this time a picture of Molly-Mae kissing him on the forehead.

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae shared some photos on her own Instagram Stories to mark the occasion.

Photo: Instagram

The 23-year-old posted a snap of the couple sharing an embrace and said: “Happy anniversary to my soul mate. 3 years of us.”

Captioning another photo showing the pair stealing a kiss while up a mountain, she penned: “I love you so much.”

She then wrote, “Let’s continue to act like 2 big kids together”, as she uploaded a video of her and Tommy plunging into the sea after slipping down an inflatable waterslide.

Finally, Molly-Mae shared a black and white image of the pair locking lips on a yacht and simply captioned it: “Forever.”

It comes after Tommy, whose brother is Tyson Fury, said that it came as “a huge shock to me” after he was stopped at Heathrow Airport last month.

The younger Fury was travelling to attend a press conference for his upcoming clash with Jake Paul ahead of their rescheduled grudge match after the event was officially confirmed for August 6 at Madison Square Garden.

Speaking on Instagram, he said: "Me and my team arrived at Heathrow Airport ready to fly out and as soon as I entered the airport I was pulled to one side and told by a Homeland Security officer that my ESTA had been denied and that I wasn't able to travel to the USA for a reason I apparently know.

"I can stand here and say I have done nothing wrong and I have no clue why I'm not allowed to travel to the USA. I've been training for a fight this whole time and that's all I've been doing. I have no clue why I'm not allowed to travel and neither does my team or my lawyers.”

He adds: "Now I've got to go to the embassy trying to resolve it and I'm in the middle of training. I don't know why this has happened a huge shock to me and my team. It's government issues and it's a lot bigger than the fight right now and I'm trying to get it sorted."

He has since been forced to pull out of the bout over visa issues.

In statement, Fury said that he was “gutted” to have to cancel the fight but insisted that he’d go head-to-head with Paul outside the US.

He said: "I'm gutted and disappointed in regards to issues I have faced with entry to the USA.

"This situation has been left with my lawyers as being denied entry to a country is obviously a very serious issue and needs to be resolved.

"I am confident this fight will happen when the issues get resolved.

"I want to clarify that I will fight in a neutral country that both parties can enter.

"This can be any time, any place, anywhere."

Tommy’s dad John previously admitted he and other members of Tommy’s team were banned from entering the US due to Tyson’s links to mob boss Daniel Kinahan.

And the ‘Gypsy King’ himself made headlines when he was refused entry into the United States as a result of the sanctions against the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

While none of the Furys have any association with crime, the travel bans are now said to potentially jeopardise the career of both fighters.