Tennis star Camila Giorgi wows her fans with daring underwear photo shoot

Her Instagram following of 646k confirms she has a huge reach with fans who admire her tennis and style.

Tennis star Camila Giorgi has wowed her fans once again with her latest daring photo shoot.

Giorgi is one of the shining lights on the WTA Tour, but she is equally famous for her love of fashion and her eye-catching fashion shoots.

The Italian claimed the biggest title of her career as she won the Canada Masters last year and has been inside the world’s top 30 when she was playing at her best.

Meanwhile, this daughter of fashion designer Claudia Fullone has always been keen to take her love of stylish clothes onto the court and that has helped her to attract a huge social media following.

Her Instagram account has a following of over 646k, with the 30-year-old always eager to promote her family's Giomila brand.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Read more Video of drink being prepared for Novak Djokovic causes stir as he loses Paris Masters final

Tennis star Camila Giorgi trolled online after posting sexy lingerie images

Tennis star gives her fans a new year treat with revealing lingerie photos

Now Giorgi has teased her fans with a brief video clip of her latest photo shoot, with the results set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Some in tennis have suggested Giorgi should focus on tennis and put her fashion shoots on hold and focus on her sport, but she revealed that this is the way she likes to relax away from tennis in an interview last year.

"Fashion has always been my great passion," she said. "I like sports a lot, but I like fashion more. An obsession that has been passed on to me since I was a child.

"There is no need to justify anything, I would like to say: I am dealing with a professional photographer who knows how to do his job. I like everything and it gratifies me.

"My mom always tells me as long as you can show your body take advantage because afterwards you can't do it!"

Giorgi hit the headlines for her fashion choices earlier this year when she was asked to change her dress because the advertising logo she was wearing was deemed to be too big by the match umpire.

"I don’t have any change, this is my only dress. I played with it before," Giorgi reportedly said before the match.

She was allowed to play in the dress as she beat seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka 4-6 6-1 6-0 to progress to the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time in her career.