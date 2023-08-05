Taylor Swift shares her fortunes with road crew as truck drivers get $100k bonus

Media outlets in America are reporting that Swift has given them a total of $55 million (€49.9m) in bonus payments – ensuring that everyone on the road with Taylor is motivated and very, very happy.

Swift is the only artist to have sold out six shows in a row at the SoFi Stadium (Matt Crossick/PA)

SHE’S one of the biggest pop stars on the planet today with her Eras Tour selling out across America and around the world, but Taylor Swift has also proved that she’s got one of the biggest hearts.

Shake It Off singer Swift (33), who has been on tour since March, is proving to be a generous boss, lavishing eye-watering bonuses on her road crew.

It’s been revealed that Taylor, whose three shows at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium next summer recently sold out in seconds, has already been on tour with the show in America – and is raking in the cash.

But she’s sharing her financial fortune with everyone on her team, from truck drivers to caterers and production staff to back-up dancers, who have been working with her on the US leg of the Eras Tour.

Media outlets in America are reporting that Swift has given them a total of $55 million (€49.9m) in bonus payments – ensuring that everyone on the road with Taylor is motivated and very, very happy.

This week American celebrity news website TMZ reported that Swift presented each of her tour production truck drivers with a $100,000 (€91,000) bonus cheque, spending at least $5 million on bonus checks for the truckers in total.

In fact, Swift spent more money on bonus checks than most tours make overall. According to year-end data from Billboard, only 35 tours -- from all genres -- grossed more than $55 million(€50million) in total in 2022.

And Forbes magazine says it’s not the first time that Swift, whose estimated fortune is in the region of €700 million, has shared her wealth.

In her first tour since 2018, Swift has been making “generous donations” to food banks in many cities where she’s been playing in America, including Glendale, Arizona, Las Vegas and Atlanta. There has been no public declaration of the amount of money she’s donated, but a food bank in Tampa said Swift gave them enough cash to “place over 125,000 meals on tables.”

In March 2021, Swift and her mother donated the entirety of a GoFundMe goal—$50,000—to support a family whose father had died of Covid-19.

Swift also donated $13,000 in December 2020 to another GoFundMe supporting a mother who was featured in the Washington Post for struggling to pay bills during the pandemic. Alongside her donation, Swift wrote it was brave of the woman to share her story and she felt for her struggles over the past year.

In March 2020, the singer-songwriter donated a million dollars to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to support recovery efforts after tornadoes in Nashville killed 24 people and ruined homes across a number of counties.

In 2018 and 2017, Swift donated to two different organisations for survivors of sexual assault after she won her own sexual assault case against a Denver DJ who groped her in 2013.

Swift’s Eras Tour is set to help her reach billionaire status as it’s tipped to hit a record-breaking $1.4 billion by the time it ends in August of next year.

Taylor Swift will play Dublin’s Aviva Stadium next August 28, 29 & 30.