Spencer Matthews reveals he and Vogue Williams have sex in ‘public places’

Spencer Matthews has revealed that he and his wife Vogue Williams have sex in “public places”.

The former Made In Chelsea star admitted that the couple have done “all kinds of weird s***” together during a chat on the Spencer & Vogue podcast.

Reading out a fan's question, Vogue asked: “What's the strangest activity you've ever done together?”

Spencer replied: “We obviously can't talk about that on the pod.”

But Vogue dismissed her husband and said: "I don't think we've done anything that strange."

Spencer hit back: "We've done all kinds of weird s***. What are you talking about?"

Vogue asked: "Like what?

Spencer revealed: "We have sex in public places."

Vogue stopped him and said: “No we don't. Would you stop, no we don't. Where?”

Spencer replied: "In the sauna."

And instead of denying Spencer’s claim, Vogue simply said, "That's not a public place," to which Spencer suggested, "Well it kind of is, anyone can walk in."

Vogue was keen to move on from the discussion and shut down any further revelations from Spencer, saying: "Anyway we're not getting into that."

It comes after the couple revealed that a doctor put them on a sex ban before Vogue gave birth to their third child, Otto, earlier this year.

Vogue explained that this was to prevent her from going into labour early.

"A doctor tried to put us on a sex ban again,” she explained on their podcast at the time.

“Spenny, he's so embarrassing the stuff that he texts the doctor I'm like, ‘Stop sending them weird s**t like that.’”

Spencer added: "I needed actual information as to why I needed to know what it was that could trigger labour."

Vogue responded: "So sex can trigger labour and we can do it now because the baby is fully cooked. I didn't realise the baby was fully cooked before 40 weeks."

The couple welcomed baby Otto into the world on Easter Monday and are already parents to 3-year-old Theodore and 1-year-old Gigi.