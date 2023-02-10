Sophie Anderton turns heads with rarely-seen hubby at the opening of new cocktail bar

Star turns up with her rarely seen husband Count Kazimierz Balinski-Jundzill

STUNNING supermodel Sophie Anderton turned heads at the opening of a new cocktail bar in Dublin when she turned up with her rarely-seen husband Count Kazimierz Balinski-Jundzill.

The couple live in Co Wicklow and the the Polish Count is father of British actress Ella Balinska, who has starred in Charlie’s Angles and Resident Evil, and also has three other children.

English model Sophie (45) wore an eye-catching outfit, featuring a multicoloured dress , green waistcoat matched with a green clutch bag and green earrings, and a fetching red velvet jacket paired with her pièce de résistance, beautiful red velvet boots.

The former Gossard bra girl, who has appeared on Celebrity Bib Brother and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, married Count Kaz in 2021, having first started dating four years prior to that.

The 1990s IT girl now lives on a 1400-acre estate at Glendalough House.

She and her husband were among the guests at the launch of Angie’s Wine & Cocktail Bar at Roly’s Bistro.

The well-known restaurant which has been around for over 30 years and is synonymous and is particularly popular for special occasions.

Other guests joining Chef and Co-Owner Paul Cartwright on the night included TV presenter Alan Hughes and food and wine writers including Lucinda O’Sullivan and Tom Doorley. John O’Sullivan who established Roly’s Bistro in 1992 sent his best wishes to all from Florida.

Tullamore Whiskey Sours, Angie’s Cosmo and Hendricks Gin cocktails were enjoyed by guests as well as Laurent Perrier bubbly and a selection of Roly’s extensive wines.

Mini versions of Roly’s signature dishes were served including Dublin Bay Prawn Scampi with homemade tartare; Thai spiced corn fed chicken wontons with avocado salsa & red pepper puree; Dry aged Hereford sliders withs Smoked Dubliner cheese; mini fresh Dublin Bay Prawn Cocktails and Organic Burren Smoked salmon and Castletownbere Crab salad.

Angie’s is named after Roly’s founder John O’Sullivan’s wife Angela, and will serve customers carefully crafted cocktails by Adi, and customers, who can also now purchase speciality and more expensive wine by the glass with new ‘by the glass’ technology that keeps opened bottles under a protected atmosphere.

Roly’s has seen many famous faces pass through its doors over the decades, most recently Bruce Springsteen, Rod Stewart, Dave Grohl and Roy Keane.