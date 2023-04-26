Son of James Bond star Sean Connery weds Dublin singer with Saoirse Ronan among guests

Those of a certain vintage will remember Jason in the mid-80s starring in the title role in the popular series Robin of Sherwood.

The groom Jason with SaoirseRonan ,who attended the wedding with her boyfriend Jack Lowden

HAVING Saoirse Ronan at your wedding is not something that happens every day — but neither does marrying legendary James Bond actor Sean Connery’s son.

That’s exactly what happened for Dublin singer Fiona Chaney when she walked down the aisle last weekend in Scotland with actor turned director Jason Connery.

Gone is the long blonde hair, baby face and svelte figure to be replaced by a stockier frame, bald head and grey beard.

While the wedding happened in 60-year-old Jason’s hometown of Edinburgh, there was a large Irish presence at the Signet Library in the city’s old town, which was once described by King George IV as having the “finest drawing room in Europe”.

Saoirse brought along her Scottish actor boyfriend Jack Lowden, who was directed by Jason in the 2016 film Tommy’s Honour.

The happy couple with Jason’s mum Micheline

Fellow actor Ray Winstone was accompanied by his Dublin-born wife Elaine, while former Wicklow based film director John Boorman’s actor son Charley was also in attendance.

Fiona (55), who is from Greenhills in Dublin, had many members of her family and friends there, as well as her colleagues from her wedding and party band ‘Alter Ego’.

Fiona got to meet Jason while singing with Alter Ego at a function abroad.

The couple tied the knot in Roxburghshire in Scotland but could only invite a handful of guests during lockdown two years ago, so just invited five others to a small function.

This time around they had a glittering array of celebrity guests, as well as Jason’s only son Dashiell, who recently appeared with Sylvester Stallone in TV series Tulsa King.

Also at the bash was Sean Connery’s second wife and Jason’s mother, 94-year-old Lady Micheline Roquebrune, who he married in 1975. Jason was Sean’s only child.

Saoirse with Fiona (left)

Helen Cody, who designed Fiona’s dresses for her wedding two years ago and the blessing ceremony last weekend, was also a guest.

The €1,000 blue shoes Fiona wore last weekend were the same ones worn by Carrie Bradshaw when ‘Mr Big’ proposed to her in Sex and the City.

The menu was vegetarian, which included a boudin of butterbean and white truffle coated in burnt leek and a roast celeriac steak with candied beetroot with orange and red cabbage jam.

Dessert included a slice of wedding cake from one of its four tiers, as well as chocolate pave with a cherry gel and berry sorbet.

While Jason and Fiona own a pad in Scotland they also have property in the Bahamas, where Sean died at his home on the island in October 2020 at the age of 90.