Singer Donna Dunne almost gave up on her music career until member of Corrs’ team spotted her

‘They say you should never give up on your dream and that is so true’

SINGER-songwriter Donna Dunne had given up on her dream of a career in music — then her talent was spotted by a member of The Corrs’ management team.

It led to an introduction to Grammy-nominated producer Billy Farrell and the release of her new folk-pop single, Who Am I To Judge?

“They say you should never give up on your dream and that is so true,” Donna tells Shuffle after getting a new lease of life.

The former social care worker from Dublin released her first single, Woman In Black, when she was in her early 20s.

“I thought I was going to be the next big thing, but there was no overnight success,” Donna laughs as she looks back on those early days. “You have notions when you are in your 20s.”

Donna would spend 15 years trying to carve out a full-time career in music, with lots of adventures around Europe and a variety of part-time jobs to pay the rent.

Donna Dunne

“I gave up social care, where I was working with people with disabilities to concentrate on music full-time, but the gigs weren’t bringing in enough money to survive on. So I then became a bit of a ‘Del Boy’ working in bars and markets. I did everything and anything to make money because I didn’t want a nine-to-five job. I wanted a job where I’d have the freedom to also work on my music.”

One of her favourite jobs during this period was in a Dublin pub called JJ Smyth’s on Aungier Street, which had been the unofficial home to the city’s jazz and blues scene for over 30 years.

Donna took on the role of barmaid, but she would occasionally get up and sing with the musicians, including luminaries such as Anto Drennan and Jimmy Smith.

She says: “I’d get up every Monday night and sing a few songs with them and soon I became known as ‘The Singing Barmaid.’ My boss, Brian Smyth, loved music and was very encouraging.

“I was working on an album and when the time came to release it, Brian closed the pub for the launch night. It was packed because everyone in JJ’s knew that I was chasing this dream .”

However, Donna says the launch turned out to be a disaster because of an inferior sound system. “I didn’t enjoy the gig at all, it was terrible,” she says. “I couldn’t hear my own vocal. The crowd could hear the guitar player, they could hear the drummer but they couldn’t hear me.

“It was so frustrating because I had put so much work into it and, unfortunately, technical problems with the sound system and what-not let me down. I remember people came from Hot Press and they weren’t impressed, and as they say you only get one chance to make your first impression.”

Donna eventually landed a small record deal and continued to gain experience and build a fanbase. “I got a record deal in 2017 and I toured around Europe with a band and lived in Spain for a while. Then Covid hit and I kind of gave up on the dream.”

However, Donna’s potential had been spotted by Barry Gaster, who has worked with The Corrs. He teamed her up with Billy Farrell, a twice Grammy-nominated producer, and she started a new chapter with her songwriting and recording.

“This is my turning point,” Donna says confidently. “Barry is bringing me in a new direction and I feel good about the music I’m recording now. I’ve been burnt so many times in the past and now it’s great to have someone that has your back and that really wants to help you achieve your potential. And it’s a dream now working with Billy, so let’s see where it goes.”​