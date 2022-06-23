Saturdays star Mollie King is expecting first child with English cricketer Stuart Broad
The Saturdays star Mollie King has announced she is pregnant with her first child with cricketer Stuart Broad.
The singer, 35, shared a sweet black and white photo on Instagram of her fiance Broad, 35, kissing her baby bump to announce the news.
King and Broad announced they were engaged in January 2021, having dated since 2012.
She captioned the post: “Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year!
“We’re absolutely over the moon.”
Read more
Her bandmates were among the first to offer their congratulations, with Frankie Bridge writing “Can. Not. Wait!” and Rochelle Humes said “Best news ever”.
The other members from the girl group also shared their support with Vanessa White commenting “incredible news! and Una Healy added a string of heart emojis.
Broadcaster Matthew Edmondson, who King currently presents a Radio 1 show with, also shared his best wishes.
He said: “Congratulations guys. What a beautiful picture. That baby has no idea how lucky it is to have you both as parents”.
English cricketer Broad posted the same photo on his Instagram, writing: “Mollie and I are thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!”
He was previously nominated for Sports Personality Of The Year but lost out to Formula 1 star Sir Lewis Hamilton.
Today's Headlines
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
Dub-le Date | Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub