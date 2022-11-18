Sarah Jessica Parker gives Donegal fashion brand a boost as she’s spotted wearing their lambswool coat during filming

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of ‘And Just Like That...’ earlier this week wearing the ‘Faye’ coat by Donegal brand Triona. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images — © GC Images

Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t just love Ireland, she loves Irish fashion too.

In fact, SJP loved the coat she bought on her recent holidays here that she has introduced it to her wardrobe as she set about working on And Just Like That…, which is being filmed on the streets of New York.

As pictures of the actress wearing the Faye coat by Irish brand Triona emerged yesterday, staff at the Donegal town shop revealed that the perpetually stylish SJP was one of the first people to snap up the overcoat, which retails for €575.

Parker is a regular visitor to Co Donegal, with her husband Matthew Broderick, and the couple have a holiday home in Kilcar.

Emma Quinn, a member of the Triona design team, explained that: “Sarah Jessica came into the store one afternoon during the summer and spotted the Faye coat and loved it immediately.

“At the time, we only had a few samples of the coat made, so she is the owner of one of the first Faye coats.

“She had mentioned to us that she looked forward to making good use out of it during the winter.

“We had assumed she meant for the cold New York days but perhaps she had something more specific in mind at the time.”

By yesterday afternoon, with photographs of the actress in the distinctive tweed overcoat with its Prince of Wales check proliferating on social media, inquiries at the Donegal fashion brand, set up at the Mulhern family home three decades ago, were pouring in.

The Triona brand was set up by Dennis Mulhern and has two retail outlets and a visitor centre.

Dennis’s daughter Catriona Mulhern forms the brand’s design team with Ms Quinn. For their latest collection, they worked with freelance designer Caoimhe Grant.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker has become synonymous with the hectic pace of Manhattan, where And Just Like That… is set, but she is known to revel in the peace and quiet she finds in Ireland’s north-west on her holidays there. Meanwhile, she is a popular visitor locally.

Ms Quinn, of Triona, said: “Sarah Jessica has always been a great supporter of local Donegal brands and businesses and spoke of her love and appreciation for the escapism they experience in Donegal.

“She is so down to earth and has such love for Donegal so we were so appreciative to her for highlighting our Donegal brand.

“We have had such an overwhelming reaction to the news of Sarah Jessica wearing our coat during filming.

“The support from fellow Irish brands and our customers has been so positive and we are so proud to be highlighted amongst some of the biggest fashion brands in the world.

“We look forward to welcoming Sarah and her family to Donegal again soon.”

The lambswool Faye coat is not the only Irish element in the HBO Max show, which catches up with Sex And The City’s Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte in late middle age.

Parker (57) was spotted in early publicity shots for season two carrying a pigeon bird clutch by designer JW Anderson who comes from Magherafelt, Co Derry.

Meanwhile, in the first series, Gabrielle Malone, of Clane, Co Kildare, was left speechless in January when she spotted one of her hand-knitted cropped cardigans hanging in Carrie Bradshaw’s expansive wardrobe.

Triona’s Ms Quinn said the said that as the Broderick family come to Donegal on a regular basis, locals try to ensure that the actors’ privacy is respected while in the area – so when Parker called in over the summer, “we didn’t ask for any photographs”.

As Ms Quinn pointed out of the Brodericks: “Their Donegal home is situated in a rugged part of Donegal at the foot of the Slieve League Cliffs. This area is renowned for its exceptional quality of yarn and knitwear some of which we use in our Triona Donegal tweed fabrics.

“Our aim at Triona is to preserve the beauty of Donegal tweed fabrics whilst introducing modern silhouettes that our customers will be able to wear year after year.”