Ryan Tubridy sees drop in listeners to RTÉ show, JNLR figures reveal

Meanwhile, Pat Kenny sees 6,000 listener increase

Ryan Tubridy is in talks over a return to the airwaves

Ryan Tubridy saw a drop in listenership in the months leading up to the presenter being taken off air.

The latest Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) figures, released today, show that Tubridy lost 1,000 listeners and now stands at 334,000.

Morning Ireland remains Ireland’s most listened to radio programme, with 440,000 listeners, up 3,000.

Today with Claire Byrne saw a decrease in numbers over the last three months. 323,000 listeners tune in to the show, down 4,000.

News at One has 303,000 listeners, up 3,000, while The Ray D'Arcy Show has 183,000 listeners, up 2,000. Drivetime saw an increase in the show’s listener, up 6,000 to 220,000.

Both Liveline with Joe Duffy and the Louise Duffy Show on RTÉ Radio One saw a small drop in listeners. Liveline has 305,000 listeners, down 1,000 while Louise Duffy has 212,000 listeners, also down 1,000.

For RTÉ’s weekend programmes, Brendan O’Connor saw an increase across both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday has 338,000 listeners, up 11,000, while the Sunday has 323,000 listeners, up 4,000.

And 5,000 fewer listeners tune in to Sunday with Miriam. Listenership for the Sunday morning show now stands at 287,000 listeners.

Saturday with Colm Ó'Mongáin has 206,000 listeners, up 11,000. Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 saw a significant increase in it’s listenership. 181,000 listeners tune in every weekend, an increase of 29,000.

"There are strong performances across all our core programmes, ensuring RTÉ Radio 1 is the primary destination for news, current affairs and for entertainment also.” Peter Woods, Head of RTÉ Radio said.

"This is a book that shows RTÉ Radio 1 is continuing to connect with audiences across right across the week."

Over on 2FM, 2FM Breakfast with Doireann, Donncha, and Carl has 138,000 listeners, up 3,000, while Jennifer Zamparelli’s listenership stayed the same on 133,000.

Drive it with the 2 Johnnies saw an increase of 10,000 for show, with 140,000 listeners tuning in. Tracy Clifford has 107,000 listeners, down 2,000.

"2FM is in good health following the publication of listenership results for the most recent period. In general, most of our programmes have experienced an increase in audience,” Dan Healy, Head of RTÉ Radio Strategy and RTÉ 2FM said.

For the commercial radio stations, Newstalk’s shows have had a mixed bag.

Newstalk Breakfast, has seen a fall in listenership to 145,000, down 3,000. Lunchtime Live, has 102,000 listeners, down 5,000 and the Hard Shoulder has 149,000 listeners, down 2,000.

It isn’t all negative for the station. The Pat Kenny Show has seen an increase of 6,000 to 179,000, while Moncrieff has 103,000 Listeners, up 5,000.

“We are delighted to see more listeners tuning in every day, choosing us as their talk station. We welcome them and look forward to engaging with them in conversation that counts in the coming months,” Patricia Monahan Managing Editor of Newstalk said today.

Today FM’s listenership saw an increase for its midweek programmes. The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show is up 13,000 to 221,000, listeners.

The station recently announced the departure of Dermot Whelan from the popular midmorning show, The Dermot and Dave show. The programme saw an increase of 12,000 listeners over the last three months to 216,000.

Pamela Joyce has 145,000 listeners, up 9,000 and Ray Foley saw an increase of 10,000 listeners to 173,000.

Today FM’s current affairs show, hosted by Matt Cooper saw an increase of 7,000 with the The Last Word audience now at 174,000.

“By any standards, today’s JNLR results are quite incredible,” James Brownlow, Managing Editor, Music & Entertainment at Bauer said.

“This is an unbelievable performance by Today FM, across all shows through the weekday. It’s a super endorsement of all the passion, energy, and efforts of the whole Today FM team.

“To see national audiences, continue to choose Today FM day after day is what we’re all here for”.