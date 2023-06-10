Rosanna Davison speaks of ‘mum guilt’ as she heads on trip without her children

She and her husband welcomed daughter Sophia via surrogacy in 2019.

Influencer Rosanna Davison has opened up about leaving her “mum guilt behind” as she heads on her first trip abroad without her children.

The former Miss World has often shared insights about her path to motherhood with followers on Instagram, including the 15 miscarriages she endured before the birth of her twin boys, Hugo and Oscar.

The mum-of-three today told followers that she is doing her best to leave “mum guilt behind” as she enjoys her overnight work trip.

"Going to leave the mum guilt behind and enjoy 24 hours of peace… and a full nights sleep,” she said on Instagram.

"Happy Friday from Germany,” she said. “Can you hear that? The sound of silence.

"There’s nobody around me fighting or asking ‘Mummy, Mummy, Mummy, can I have a snack?’ or screaming, or pulling their siblings’ hair, or giving me hugs.

"I’m actually starting to miss them a bit and I did look at some pictures of them throughout the flight on the way here.

"I’m only away for an overnight work trip and I’m back home tomorrow morning but it was my first time on a plane today for almost two years which is crazy.”

The influencer said she has been staying home a lot more since she has three young toddlers, despite travelling a lot “pre-pandemic and pre-babies.”

Rosanna admitted she was a bit “sad” as she tucked them into bed last night.

"Of course, each of them woke up individually for different reasons and came in so I did get a cuddle with all of them before I left.”

Rosanna recently opened up on social media about feeling “lost in motherhood.”

"Being a mum is my favourite job in the world,” she said, adding that her and her husband’s journey has not been an easy one.

"But something that I was determined to avoid when I became a mum was losing my own self identity or forgetting who I used to be.

"But I found that over the past couple of years – that has happened.”

She added: "The funny thing is I've almost forgotten who I used to be but I much prefer the person that I am now.”

Rosanna said she feels a lot more selfless – and her first thought is always with her kids.

"But what scares me is losing who I used to be to the point now say if Wes told me 'Take the day off tomorrow and do exactly what you want to do', I kind of wouldn't know what to do."