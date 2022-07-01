Ronan Keating’s boy Jack (23) latest contestant to join Love Island

"He’s buzzing for me, me and my dad are very close, we’re best mates."

Ronan Keating’s son Jack will be parachuted into tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The 23-year-old said his Boyzone father is “buzzing” for him to be joining the hit ITV2 show.

Jack is entering the show’s Casa Amor as a ‘bombshell’. Casa Amor is a twist in the dating series which sees the current boys and girls in the villa split up.

Each group is then introduced to a new set of potential matches to see if their “head will turn” away from their current partner.

Speaking before joining the show, Jack said: “My dad is a singer, Ronan Keating. He will be watching when I’m on it for sure.

"He’s buzzing for me, me and my dad are very close, we’re best mates."

The Dubliner shared the news with his Instagram followers this evening, writing: "Officially entering the villa of love #casaamor. Your new favourite Irish lad Jackoooo, will be on your screens @9pm tonight @loveisland @itv2

"The Keating clan reporting for duty to give you your live updates & best bits of our boyo. Ahhhhh so excited for this."

Miss Ireland Pamela Uba chats about commitment, strange come-ons and RTÉ’s Love Bites Cork influencer reveals why she is one of a growing number of women to ditch the implants

His Boyzone father commented on the post: “Go on son”.

A post shared by Jack Keating (@jackkeating11)

The 23-year-old isn’t the only celebrity offspring in the villa as football legend Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma (19) has been on the show since day one.

Dublin microbiologist Dami Hope is the only other Irish contestant in this series so far.

Jack said his family and friends describe him as a “lively guy” who is “great craic to be around, always up for a chat, always up for a bit of banter."

He has been single for around four or five years and is really hoping to find a connection with one of the girls, as he has “been missing that spark that I haven’t been getting on the dating scene."