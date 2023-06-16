Rachel Allen reveals why she’s so proud of her sons’ sports careers

The celebrity chef’s eldest son Joshua is a 23-year-old who competes in MMA, while Luca, who is 20, is a race car driver.

Rachel Allen has said she didn’t expect her children to go down a sporting career path but that both her sons are dedicated to their chosen career.

The celebrity chef’s eldest son Joshua is a 23-year-old who competes in MMA, while Luca, who is 20, is a race car driver.

“I probably didn’t but it’s interesting isn’t it, you can’t lead anyone – you can bring the horse to water but can’t make them drink it. They choose what they want, it’s interesting,” she told Independent.ie.

“It’s definitely so great to have that kind of exercise, you know how good you feel even from just having a lovely walk outside.

“I haven’t brought myself yet to go to any of the MMA competitions, but I definitely will, and I will get to hopefully another one of Luca’s races this year somewhere in Europe.

“It’s really exciting and they both love the sports that they’re involved in.”

Rachel said she’s unsure what route her 14-year-old daughter Scarlett might take when she’s older but that she has a variety of interests.

“She loves baking but then she loves horse-riding, gymnastics, dance, who knows,” she said.

Joshua was released from jail last July after receiving a 12-month sentence, with five suspended, after he was caught with €280 worth of cocaine in July 2020.

This separate matter arose just five weeks after the young man had been released from custody for having €22,000 worth of cannabis for sale and supply in 2018.

Meanwhile, Rachel will return to Taste of Dublin at the Iveagh Gardens on Friday afternoon to host a cookery demo in the Miele Masterclass Kitchen.

More than 30,000 people are expected to descend upon the capital from June 16 to 19 as the champagne pops for the highlight of the Irish food enthusiasts’ calendar.

Rachel Allen

The celebrity chef said she will be making a strawberry and white chocolate summer cake.

“It’s a brilliant food festival, it’s always lots of fun with great restaurants giving delicious dishes and some new things they have on their menus,” she said.

“There’s also lots of producers there with their products and cookery demonstrations. It’s lovely, I’m really looking forward to having a wander around.”

Rachel said during the hot weather she enjoys whipping out the BBQ and dining al fresco.

“Definitely a fan of cooking outside but then I also love a good Greek salad with lots of great feta and delicious bread,” she said.

“Actually, what we’re having really easy tonight is different serrano ham and salamis, cheese and just easy going – you don’t want to be stuck in the kitchen.

Ms Allen said using fruit and vegetables that are in season will add a boost of flavour and freshness to any dish.

“Strawberries are in season now, raspberries, blueberries will be coming in soon and then sometimes we’re lucky enough to get some peaches or apricots growing,” she said.

“Some peas are still growing, lots of courgette, broad beans and then next will be aubergine, peppers and new potatoes.

“Trying to have a few herbs growing as well whether it’s mint or coriander, parsley or basil – even if you’re buying the little pots of herbs. Take them out of the small little pots and repot it into a bigger pot when you get home, and it will just thrive – I'd have it in a sunny window or outside in a sheltered sunny spot.”

Ms Allen said Ballymaloe Cookery School runs three 12-week courses per year and attracts a host of people from different countries including The Netherlands, Australia, America, the UK and Italy.

She said members of the public can also book in for an afternoon demonstration.

Rachel, who is an official Miele Ambassador, will be sharing her culinary secrets on Friday, June 16 at the new Miele Masterclass Kitchen at the Taste of Dublin festival which takes place this weekend.