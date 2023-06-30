Patrick Kielty could potentially earn more than €250,000 amid questions over length of Late Late season

Patrick Kielty has waived a €50,000 expenses deal to host The Late Late Show. Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph

Questions remain over exactly how much Patrick Kielty will earn as the new presenter of The Late Late Show, as the national broadcaster could not clarify last night how many episodes of the chat show he will host each year.

In a statement yesterday revealing his pay deal as he takes over from Ryan Tubridy later this year, the Northern Irish comedian said he would be paid €250,000 for a 30-episode season, with any additional episodes paid on a pro-rata basis.

A season of The Late Late Show usually runs for around 37 episodes, meaning Kielty (52) could be paid tens of thousands of euro more for a season.

With a run of 30 shows working out at about €8,300 an episode, an additional seven episodes would mean Kielty would take home an extra €58,100, bringing his potential pay to over €300,000.

He has also waived €50,000-worth of expenses that were in the initial contract and will cover items such as accommodation and travel himself.

Ryan Tubridy received €515,000 from RTÉ in 2022.

This was higher than the stated €440,000, but also covered his radio show.

Kielty’s statement makes it unclear whether RTÉ bosses are planning to shorten the length of The Late Late Show season.

The Friday night chat show typically finishes on the last weekend in May for its summer break and returns at the end of August or start of September for the winter season.

Ryan Tubridy’s last season as presenter of the show, which finished on May 26, contained 36 episodes.

This raises the question whether or not the national broadcaster is planning an overhaul of the long-running show.

An RTÉ spokesperson said they were unable to immediately clarify the matter last night.

Kielty confirmed yesterday that he had signed a three-season deal beginning this September.

He will also get a one-off payment of €20,000 to cover the pre-production and rehearsals from now until September.

“The contract allows me to submit flight and accommodation expenses, but I’ve waived this,” he said.

“I’ve made it clear to RTÉ that I will be covering my own flights and accommodation costs. I’ve also asked RTÉ to carbon-offset my flights.

“I genuinely hope this helps clarify things going forward. I can’t wait to get started.”

RTÉ bosses have confirmed Kielty’s contract to present the show has been signed by both sides.

RTÉ interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch said Kielty had recently been informed of the impending issue around Ryan Tubridy’s pay.

“As soon as we were aware as an exec board, he was warned it was coming,” Mr Lynch said.