Pat Shortt says Late Late Show needs ‘shake-up’ as Ryan Tubridy enters final month

Pat Shortt on Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything — © RTE

Patt Shortt has offered his perspective on Ryan Tubridy’s departure from the Late Late Show, saying things “needs a shake-up big time.”

The comedian said “American chat shows like Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon” should be the aim for producers.

"I think Ryan has done a great job and I think he has done an amazing job with the Toy Show. It's incredible,” he told the Irish Mirror.

"But I think the Late Late Show needs a shake-up big time."

The D’Unbelievables star confessed he was unsure what the shake up should look like, but said American hosts Kimmel and Fallon have a good format.

On whether a woman should take over from Ryan Tubridy, he said “maybe so.”

"Everyone says it should be a woman because it has been men doing the line but if they're good enough to do it, absolutely.

"If you look at the traditional way that the Late Late Show went, there are a lot of women out there who are competent, more so than men I would say but is that the way to go? I don't know."

Comedian Patrick Kielty is among the front runners tipped to take on hosting duties.

According to BoyleSports, he sits at 5/2 odds.

He is second only to Claire Byrne, who bookies have on 2/5 odds to take on the job.

Other names currently in the ring are Sarah McInerney, Angela Scanlon, Ciara Doherty, Doireann Garrihy, Jennifer Zamparelli and Kathryn Thomas.

Current host Ryan Tubridy is currently entering his final run of shows at the helm of the iconic Late Late.

He will step down on Friday 26 May, with show bosses previously revealing his replacement would be announced later in the summer.

The RTÉ star will continue to present his radio show on weekday mornings.

In the shock announcement last month, he thanked viewers and his family for their support while he hosted the Late Late Show.

"It has been a privilege to host the national institution that is the Late Late Show for the last 14 years,” he said.

"I want to thank the tremendous teams of producers, researchers, crew and executives who have done the hard work to keep the show on the road over the years. Many have become dear friends.

“Also, to the viewers, I am so grateful for the loyalty you have shown to the Late Late Show, week in, week out.”

He added: “I was often touched by the kind comments of viewers stopping me on the street or at the supermarket on a Saturday to say 'thank you' or 'well done' for highlighting an issue that affected them or their families on the previous night's show. Go raibh maith agaibh.

"And finally, to my family who stood by me every day of every week, year in, year out. To my daughters especially, they put up with so much and I am as grateful to them as I am awestruck by them."