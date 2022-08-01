Paddy Doherty meets fans after being rushed to hospital with Covid

The Big Fat Gypsy Weddings star revealed that he was struggling to breathe after being infected with the virus and needed medical attention.

Celebrity Big Brother winner Paddy Doherty has taken time out from his hospital stint to record some videos with fans.

The Big Fat Gypsy Wedding star revealed that he was struggling to breathe after being infected with the virus and needed medical attention.

But despite his illness, Paddy still had time to meet with fans who spotted him on the street.

In a video shared on the Paddy Doherty Site Facebook page, the 63-year-old pointed the camera at the hopeful fans and laughed: “Listen to this. They’re worse than Travellers! I come out and this young one said, ‘That’s Paddy Doherty!’

“She’s got cat’s eyes. I was a mile up the road.”

He then gave a shoutout to their ill family member and added: “Be lucky. Be Safe. God bless you! Tiocfaidh ár lá!”

Earlier this week, the Irishman filmed a short video from inside the hospital while hooked up to an oxygen mask and wearing a blue hospital gown.

“Back again. It’s just my lungs are not too good just with Covid and that,” he explained.

But he then told his followers that he’ll “be all right” and said he hopes to be discharged at some point on Sunday.

And in an update, he complained that he was “sick” of being in hospital after spending four days inside.

Big Fat Gypsy Weddings star Paddy Doherty vows to quit drinking after suspected heart attack

vPaddy thanked his followers for all their kind words as he recovers from Covid, saying: “I want to give you all thanks and praise for everything. Thank you for all the get well wishes. I mean it. Thank you to everybody and everyone.”

It comes after the reality star suffered a suspected heart attack in May and needed weeks of care.

He was rushed to hospital and updated his fans with a Facebook status that read: “My heart I think... I had a heart attack. [Breathing] keeps being difficult. Heart attack I thought.”

And in a video, he seemed out of breath as he said: “There’s nothing wrong with me, I’m fantastic, I’ve just got this on… I’m in the hallway.

“Hats off to the doctors and nurses. The Government have let us all down.

“The nurses and doctors, they’re in like machines. Let me tell you, they get no breather and they get no thanks. NHS, they’re God’s angels. They fight with their heart and soul, and I’m going to say listen everyone, support them.”