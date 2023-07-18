OnlyFans boxer who flashed boobs in Dublin’s 3Arena scolded by Eddie Hearn

“I hate it, we've worked so hard for women in boxing to be respected for their ability, for their merits, for their hard work."

A popular OnlyFans boxer who flashed her chest at the Dublin crowd after she won her bout in the Kingpyn High Stakes tournament on Saturday night has been sent to her corner by an unimpressed Eddie Hearn.

The famed boxing promoter said “I hate it” when asked about Daniella Hemsley’s antics when she lifted her top up after beating Danielka - also known as Aleksandra Ola Daniel – on points in the 3Arena.

After the social media star was announced as the winner via unanimous decision, she decided to celebrate by lifting up her bra to expose her breasts for those inside the 3Arena - and the fans watching at home.

After she got a bit of a backlash in the wake of the spectacle, 22-year-old Hemsley claimed she got permission to do it.

Daniella later apologised

Speaking to Alpha Plug after the fight, she said: “I got approval from the promoter, and I was only going to do it if I won, and I did and I got over-excited, and yeah, why not?”

However, she later apologised in an interview with Fred Talks Boxing, as she said: "I got a bit overwhelmed, I just wanted to express myself."

Kingpyn promoter Chris Boyne said he understood why Hemsley reacted in the way she did although he wasn’t a fan of the stunt.

He told iFLTV: “The girls know how to go viral, and look, it is what it is,” he said. “It’s not really what I wanted if I’m honest, because you know nudity, profanity, it doesn’t really work.

"But they’re social media stars and they want to go viral."

Eddie Hearn

However, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn took exception, telling Boxing Social: "I think if I start preaching, people just moan at me anyway, but you always ask me my opinion. And my opinion is, I hate it.

"I hate it, we've worked so hard for women in boxing to be respected for their ability, for their merits, for their hard work."

He went on: "One thing we must understand is that ain't boxing.

"And that needs to be pushed, all that stuff, Misfits, Kingpyn, it needs to be booted so far away from professional boxing and we really need to disassociate ourselves with what it is."

Claressa Shields, who has held titles in three weight divisions agreed with Hearn. Reacting to a post on Twitter, she wrote: "Wow….. this is a step backwards for women's boxing. Stop this s***."

“It's going be an interesting night as a parent having to explain to their kids what just happened,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Others didn't mind the unexpected celebration, with one fan posting: “My grandfather had Muhammed Ali. My father had Mike Tyson... I have Daniella Hemsley.”

And Conor McGregor fan, Aussie boxing champ Ebanie Bridges didn't think the celebration was bad for women's boxing.

Daniella is a popular OnlyFans model

Bridges wrote on Twitter. “She had great boobs tbf hahaha and anyone who is going on about how it’s bad for women's boxing - firstly it’s influencer boxing and secondly, it’s really not going to effect it, let’s be real.

“All its gonna do is get that influencer more exposure, more followers and more money.”

Hemsley has previously told the Daily Mail how she has overcome a difficult relationship with food that's seen her drop 25 kg on her fitness journey.

Daniella explained: “My parents separated when I was 12 - it was during my transition to high school from primary school - and it really affected me.

“I felt very alone and turned to food for comfort as it was my escape. I would just eat and get bigger.”