Young drummer who played on Dublin stage with the Killers says it felt 'really natural'

Sam Connolly from Monkstown joined the band on stage to play drums on their song ‘For Unknown Reason’

Sam Connolly on stage with The Killers at Malahide Castle.

The 20-year-old Dubliner who played drums on stage with The Killers on Tuesday night has said that the performance with the superstar rock band “felt really natural.”

Sam Connolly from Monkstown told Newstalk Breakfast that he stayed up all night on Monday plotting how he would get onstage with the group.

“The night before, my friend Joe texted me and said, if I make a sign, they might see me and let me up,” he explained.

“So, I stayed up until 5am making the sign and we just got as close as we could to the front and he noticed and he brought me up.”

Sam’s sign read: “Can I play drums on For Reasons Unknown?”

After catching the attention of the band’s lead singer Brandon Flowers, the young man’s wish came true.

The musician, who plays with MT.Heads, said he “just kind of had a feeling all day” that he would get the opportunity to perform with the band.

“It felt really good, it felt really natural,” he said, adding: “Which is kind of weird because it is not a very natural situation but, I don’t know, I just had the most fun ever. I remember smiling the whole time.”

Sam said he didn’t have time to let nerves get the better of him.

“From the second he said come up, the second I hopped the barrier, you have to run so in that time, I didn’t have space for nerves.

“I was kind of in the zone I guess, with the adrenaline, it was really, really good."

The Killers played Malahide Castle on Tuesday and Wednesday night after their 2020 tour was postponed due to Covid-19.