Wolfe Tones to mark 60th anniversary with massive Dublin homecoming show

‘This will be an historic night in the history of this most legendary of Irish groups as they celebrate their 60th anniversary’

Riding high on the back on their epic Electric Picnic performance The Wolfe Tones have announced a 60th Anniversary Concert that will take place in Dublin’s 3Arena next year.

The rebel-rousing troubadours will be celebrating their diamond milestone on October 12 with tickets to go on sale on Friday, September 15.

Considered a rare occasion when an artist achieves such a remarkable feat in the world of entertainment, it will be marked with what promoters promise will be the greatest of celebrations.

“This will be an historic night in the history of this most legendary of Irish groups as they celebrate their 60th anniversary,” they stated. “This is a not to be missed event in The Wolfe Tones home city of Dublin.”

Over the course of their career, the Wolfe Tones have entertained generations of Irish music fans around the globe, from humble beginnings in Dublin, to the hallowed halls of Carnegie Hall, New York and the Paris Olympia,.

From 1964 to their recent record-breaking Electric Picnic spectacle, the group, whose music is revered by the Irish abroad, has been entertaining fans around the world, with many expected to travel back for the homecoming special.

The Wolfe Tones astonished many music lovers by performing for the biggest crowd in Electric Picnic’s Electric Arena in the festival’s 14-year history.

The band, formed 60 years ago, has somehow tapped into the zeitgeist of 2023, with rebel songs written and released countless years before many picnickers were even born.

An Electric Picnic spokesperson said: “The Wolfe Tones drew the biggest crowd ever in the Electric Arena, with fans enjoying the music inside and outside the tent, singing along to every song.”

Last month, the band's lead vocalist, Brian Warfield, clashed live on air with Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline.

Duffy told Warfield at the time, he didn’t want to hear “all the guff” about the meaning behind the firebrand chorus of Celtic Symphony - “Ooh aah up the ‘Ra’”.

Warfield has repeatedly stated the song was written in 1987, after seeing the words written on a Glasgow wall.

The song was penned, the band have previously said, for the centenary of Celtic Football Club, a year later.

Last month the song also stirred controversy at the Belfast Féile, with Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister, stating the lyrics insulted victims of IRA violence.

One fan took to social media to praise the band’s performance at the Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois, stating: “The popularity of the Wolfe Tones and for Irish rebel songs continues unabated. Long may it continue.”

Another said: “This tent is too small for the Wolfe Tones.” And another wrote: “And the Wolfe Tones pushed into a tiny tent at the Electric Picnic.”

Another added: “Wolfe Tones packing out a 10,000 capacity tent at Electric Picnic, full of young heads shouldn’t be overlooked… One to watch folks.”

Another young fan, carrying a Tiocfaidh ár lá tricolour scarf, wrote: “Up the Glasgow Celtic, Up the Mary Wallopers, Up the Wolfe Tones, up Electric Picnic.”

Last month, a Unionist MLA condemned the "repulsive Provo lyrics" performed by the Wolfe Tones on the closing night of Belfast’s Féile an Phobail.

Around 10,000 fans attended the festival finale in the Falls Park in west Belfast on the Sunday night.

Video footage shows many fans passionately engaging in a sing along and chanting “Ooh, ah, up the 'RA”.

TUV leader Jim Allister slammed the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland for failing to take action over pro-IRA chants in previous years.

“Once more the west Belfast festival degenerated into a terror fest with its ‘Up the Ra’ finale," he said.