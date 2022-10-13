Wolfe Tones’ Celtic Symphony hits number one after Ireland women’s team IRA chant controversy

Another version of the track is also currently number two on the Top 100 chart

The Wolfe Tones track Celtic Symphony has re-entered Ireland’s music charts in the wake of controversy involving the Republic of Ireland’s women’s football team.

On Wednesday, footage was circulated on social media showing players from the team chanting the lyric ‘ooh, aah up the ‘Ra’ following their 1-0 win against Scotland, which saw them qualify for the 2023 World Cup. It sparked controversy and later an apology from the FAI and the team’s manager Vera Pauw.

As a result, interest in the song has soared and at time of writing, it holds the number 1 spot on the Irish iTunes chart.

FAI 'apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room'

The track which was written by the group’s vocalist Brian Warfield, began climbing the charts on Wednesday evening following the footage of the footballers, previously holding the number 10 spot.

The song is one of the Wolfe Tones’ most famous numbers and is widely recognised. Written in 1987, the song was created for the centenary anniversary of Celtic Football club, which occurred a year later.

The Wolfe Tones consist of members Warfield, as well as Tommy Byrne and Noel Nagle and was formed in Dublin in the early 1960s.

Mr Warfield has since defended the footballers. He said: “What the hell is wrong with IRA? It is the Irish Republican Army. It is the people who put us here and gave us some hope when we had no hope.”

He described anyone who criticised his song’s lyrics as “cranks and unionists”.

The FAI and Vera Pauw have since apologised.

Pauw said: “We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”

In a later interview with RTÉ, Pauw said if she had been aware of the significance of the song, she would have addressed it immediately.

“It's quite right that it's taken some shine off because this goes deep into the history of Ireland,” the Dutch national said.

Police Scotland and Uefa are now making enquiries into the matter following a complaint by a DUP MLA.