Westlife announce two pre-Christmas shows at Dublin’s 3Arena

The grown-up Irish boyband will play Dublin on December 20 and 21 in what they describe as two intimate shows.

Following on from their UK and Ireland Wild Dreams stadium tour, the ‘Home for Christmas’ gigs will be their first indoor Dublin dates in 11 years.

Tickets starting at €72.10 go on sale on Friday September 16 at 9am via Ticketmaster.

This summer, Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian, who have sold 55 million records, played sold-out UK, Irish and European shows, including the Aviva Stadium, Wembley and Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The band are now touring Asia, followed by more UK arena dates.