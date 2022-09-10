Watch as Garth Brooks has 'sing song' with locals in Dublin City
Fresh from his spectacular opening night at Croke Park, country superstar Garth Brooks took time out to meet his fans for an impromptu sing song today.
Dublin TD Gary Gannon tweeted a video showing Garth surrounded by locals near the stadium where they belted out a few lines.
Gary tweeted: “Cynical as you can be about the whole thing, Garth Brooks is currently having a sing song with me Ma and all the women of Portland Place in the playground & it is absolutely lovely. GarthInIreland
The country star is set to take the stage again later this evening
